Cleveland police officer’s 2-year-old son dies after shooting self

CLEVELAND (AP) — Police say a Cleveland police officer’s 2-year-old son has died after apparently shooting himself with his father’s police service weapon.

A Cleveland police statement says officers responded to the shooting at a home in the northeast Ohio city around 10:30 a.m. Friday. Police say the child was taken to a hospital where he died from his injury.

The names of the child and the father weren’t immediately released.

The police statement says preliminary information indicates that the child obtained his 54-year-old father’s gun and shot himself. Police say they are continuing their investigation.

They say the officer was hired by the department in 1993.

Heart wrenching here in the 3800 block of Library Avenue. @wkyc pic.twitter.com/0zQRG0joQE — Alyssa Raymond (@AlyssaRaymond) December 23, 2016

Cleveland police confirmed the 2 yr old is the son of a 54 yr old officer who was hired in 1993. The gun was his service weapon. @wkyc — Alyssa Raymond (@AlyssaRaymond) December 23, 2016

