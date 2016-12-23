Co-workers buy security guard SUV for Christmas

nbc4-icon By Published:
secrity-guard

HOUSTON, TX (WCMH) — A security guard in Texas has a lot to be thankful for this Christmas thanks to the kindness of his co-workers.

Adrian is a security guard a Valero refinery in Houston, Texas. For the past several months, he’s ridden a bike to work every day, rain or shine.

But Thursday night, he got to go home on a different set of wheels. His co-workers had pitched in to buy him a brand new SUV.

“I know you’ve been praying for a blessing — here it is,” the co-workers told him in a video sent to NBC affiliate KPRC-TV.

“I appreciate it! Thanks, man. Jeeze,” Adrian responded.

The idea for the gift started when Adrian started riding his bike to work because his car stopped running. So, the whole Valero “Coker Unit” chipped in and bought him an SUV for Christmas.

Video via KPRC-TV.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s