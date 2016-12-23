Co-workers buy security guard SUV for Christmas

HOUSTON, TX (WCMH) — A security guard in Texas has a lot to be thankful for this Christmas thanks to the kindness of his co-workers.

Adrian is a security guard a Valero refinery in Houston, Texas. For the past several months, he’s ridden a bike to work every day, rain or shine.

But Thursday night, he got to go home on a different set of wheels. His co-workers had pitched in to buy him a brand new SUV.

“I know you’ve been praying for a blessing — here it is,” the co-workers told him in a video sent to NBC affiliate KPRC-TV.

“I appreciate it! Thanks, man. Jeeze,” Adrian responded.

The idea for the gift started when Adrian started riding his bike to work because his car stopped running. So, the whole Valero “Coker Unit” chipped in and bought him an SUV for Christmas.

Video via KPRC-TV.