Columbus Police officer, neighbor save woman and children from house fire

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A family of five is safe tonight thanks to a neighbor and a Columbus police officer. The family, a mother and her five young children, were trapped on the second floor of their burning home Thursday night when they were rescued by neighbor Chris Adams and Columbus police officer Rufus Goodwin.

“I heard the lady screaming, ‘can you help me!’” said Adams, who lives across the street of the family’s home on the 1200 block of Wilson Avenue in Southwest Columbus.

Adams and another man ran to the home to help.

“She put the kids on the roof and so I told her to drop them and I started catching them for her,” Adams said. As Adams carried the children to safety, Columbus police arrived on scene and saw that the children’s mother was not able to escape.

That’s when officer Rufus Goodwin took action and entered the burning building to save her.

“I was trying not to breathe in the smoke, but I quickly told her, ‘you got to come with me,’” Goodwin said.

Goodwin was able to get the woman to safety. He said is glad he was just in the right place at the right time.

“We are out here to serve and protect,” Goodwin said. “You get out here, you do your job and do good deeds and go home.”

Although he would do the same thing again in a heartbeat, he has no plans to become a fire fighter.

“I think I’ll keep my job, but I’ll put it in my back pocket just in case,” Goodwin said.

The family and Goodwin were treated for smoke inhalation but are otherwise unhurt.

The home is likely a total loss.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. The Red Cross is helping out the family who have not been identified.