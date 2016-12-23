Crash in Knox County leaves one man dead

CENTERBURG, Ohio (WCMH)– The Ohio State Highway Patrol say they are investing a fatal crash that occurred on Johnstown Road in Milford Township.

The two-vehicle crash happened Thursday night around 7:24 pm.

Officials say Brandon Kroninger was driving southbound on Johnstown road when he went left of center and struck Nickolas Dodd, who was driving northbound. The vehicles hit head on.

Mr. Kroninger died as a result of the crash. Mr. Dodd was transported to Knox Community Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.His passenger, Ricky Dodd, was transported to Grant Medical Center.

The Highway Patrol say alcohol and drugs are not believed to be factors in the crash. They are investigating.