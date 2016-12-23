Dad surprises son with early return home from military service

BUFFALO, NY (WIVB) – It’s going to be a very special holiday weekend for one West Buffalo Charter School student.

Carmine Doty couldn’t believe his Christmas wish came true Wednesday afternoon in art class. Petty Officer 1st class Nick Doty drove all night from the Naval post in Virginia so he could surprise his son Carmine, who is a third grader at the school.

“To see his face, it’s just going to be amazing. It’s going to be amazing,” said Doty.

Carmine had just one wish for Christmas this year.

“His wish was for his dad to be home by January first,” said his mom, Arica Doty.

Doty found out he was able to leave his post early, so Arica and Carmine’s teachers planned a surprise homecoming. As Carmine walked into Art class Wednesday, a giant wrapped box was brought in, with Carmine’s father inside to surprise him. A poem was read that alluded to a special surprise fulfilling a Christmas wish for one of the students in the class.

Everyone raised their hand to volunteer to open the mystery box at the front of the classroom, but Carmine’s teacher chose him. He ripped open the box, and his dad jumped out embracing him for the first time that year. The look on Carmine’s face says it all.

He told WIVB-TV he was overwhelmed and “surprised,” but overall just “happy” to have his dad back home for Christmas.

“It was amazing. It was literally everything I imagined, and expected. Just to see the emotion poor out of him, it was a dream come true, it honestly was,” Arica Doty said.