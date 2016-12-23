Local church broken into just before Christmas

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – A local church has been broken into, just before Christmas. It happened last Saturday.

Members of the First Pentecostal Gospel Church in Franklinton said this isn’t the first time they’ve been vandalized, but their community is coming together to lift each other up during the holiday season.

“We came in and looked… it had been broken into, crow bar laying there, so that whole window had to be taken out,” said Linda Snyder. Her great grandparents founded the church more than 100 years ago.

“We didn’t know what else to do, start cleaning up,” said deacon Kenneth Leonard.

Leonard said three doors will have to be replaced that were broken into, as well as a window. He said the thieves also stole a guitar, speakers and even some new cans of coffee.

“You feel upset, violated. Why did they want to do this? It’s a church… why do you want to break into a church of all places? You shouldn’t be breaking into anybody’s stuff, period,” said Leonard.

He said about $1,500 – $2,000 worth of things were either damaged or stolen.

“They had no respect for the house of God,” said Snyder. “We’re all family. We’re going to stick together through all of this.”

She said everything that was stolen can be replaced.

“This church has been here 110 years. This church is going to be here long after I’m gone, long after my mom’s gone,” said Snyder. “This church will still be standing.”