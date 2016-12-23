Millions will hit the road in Ohio this weekend

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The end of 2016 is usually one of the busiest times of year for travelers hitting the road or the airport.

With Christmas two days away, the John Glenn International Airport is seeing people coming and going. But, officials don’t expect an overflow of crowds.

“It has been a great travel experience here in Columbus this holiday season,” said Angie Tabor, spokesperson for the airport. “The weather is really cooperating with us and as you can see really no lines at all at the ticker counters or check points.”

The Martin family is traveling to Texas and was expecting long lines.

“We got here a little bit early to try and combat some of the traffic, but there really wasn’t any so far, so that’s good,” said Michael Martin.

The airport may not be seeing heavy traffic, but that may be different for those hitting the road.

AAA is expecting a 4.2 million people in Ohio to travel this holiday season more than 50 miles.

“We see about a 37 percent increase in traffic volume over the Christmas holiday, so that is not uncommon that we will see more congestion and traffic on the roadways for this holiday season,” said Matt Bruning, press secretary for ODOT. “So far in Ohio, things look like they are moving just fine, so that is good news for travelers.”

ODOT is keeping a close eye on the roads throughout Ohio. Bruning said several big construction projects could impact your travel time.

ODOT advises to plan ahead so you make it safe to your destination.