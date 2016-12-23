Pearl Harbor veteran receives diploma on his 93rd birthday

MACHIAS, ME (WCSH) Robert Coles has lived an impressive life.

Wednesday was the Pearl Harbor veteran’s 93rd birthday.

Friends and family joined him at the legion hall in Machias, Maine to celebrate his special day, and it was a day full of surprises.

Coles received the best birthday gift Wednesday morning, something he has wanted since he was 17-years-old: his diploma from Machias High School.

“I’m a high school graduate. I can’t get over that,” Coles said. “It’s something I really aspired to do all my life, but I was too busy to get a GED.”

It’s an achievement you wouldn’t expect to see at this age, but proof that even 75 years later, anything is possible.

“I thought it was really impressive to see that he still cared about his education and I hope that it encourages other kids to stay in school and get their diploma,” said another attendee.

“God bless you people,” Coles said. “It has fulfilled my inner desire and it makes me complete.”