Santa stops for visit with babies at Riverside Hospital

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ol’ Saint Nick stopped at Riverside United Methodist Hospital Friday, to pay a visit to the newborns.

Before he embarked on the trip around the world to drop off toys for all the girls and boys, Santa Claus took some time to take photos with the newborn babies and their families.

Santa made sure to take plenty of time to hold the babies and let them know they all made it on his “Good” list.

Of course tomorrow is Santa’s big night, and for the 60th year now, NORAD will be tracking him as he makes his physics defying trip around the globe.