These are the restaurants that are open on Christmas Day

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Planning to eat out on the 25th?

Restaurant News compiled a big list of national chains that are open Christmas Day.

Here are some of the national restaurants open on Christmas that have locations in Central Ohio. Check with your neighborhood location to see what hours individual restaurants are serving food.

Bucca di Beppo Italian Restaurant

Buffalo Wild Wings (participating locations)

Denny’s

Domino’s Pizza (participating locations)

Dunkin’ Donuts (participating locations)

Golden Corral (participating locations)

HoneyBaked Ham (participating locations)

IHOP (participating locations)

Joe’s Crab Shack (participating locations)

McCormick & Schmick’s (participating locations)

McDonald’s (participating locations)

Mitchell’s Fish Market (participating locations)

Ryan’s (participating locations)

Shoney’s

Starbucks (participating locations)

Steak n’ Shake

Waffle House

The blog Columbus on the Cheap has some more local options.