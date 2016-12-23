VIDEOS: Ezekiel Elliott gets Cowboys offensive linemen big gifts for Christmas

DALLAS (WCMH) — Ezekiel Elliott has been setting the bar high on the field for his rookie NFL season. He decided to set it high as a gift-giver as well, giving all of the Dallas Cowboys offensive linemen a John Deere UTV for Christmas.
Elliott, a former Ohio State Buckeye, presented his teammates with their gifts on Friday.
NFL Network’s Jane Slater Tweeted videos of Elliott and the players driving around the Ford Center in their new toys, and the Cowboys’ official Twitter account did, as well.
“A lot of them (are) country and got farms and stuff,” Elliott told Slater.