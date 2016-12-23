What’s coming and going on Netflix in January

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Here’s a look at what’s coming and what’s leaving Netflix at the start of the year.
Coming to Netflix in Jan. 2017:
Jan. 1
Around the World in 80 Days (2002)
After Innocence
Bee Movie
Boogie Nights
Braveheart
Caddyshack
Collateral Damage
Dreamcatcher
El Dorado
E.T. the Extra Terrestrial
HALO Legends
Hugo
Justin Bieber: Never Say Never
License to Drive
Nancy Drew
Ocean’s Twelve
Real Detective: Season 1
Superman Returns
Superman II
Superman III
Superman IV
Superman: The Movie
The Parent Trap (1961)
The Shining
The Perfect Physique
The Rat Race (2012)
To Be A Miss
Trudell
A
V for Vendetta
Vanilla Sky
Jan. 3
It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia (Season 11)
Jen Kirkman: Just Keep Livin’?
Jan. 6
Coin Heist
Degrassi: Next Class (Season 3)
Growing Up Coy
Mar de Plastico (Season 1)
One Day at a Time (Season 1)
Tarzan and Jane (Season 1)
Jan. 7
Alpha and Omega 7
Miss Sharon Jones
Under the Shadow
Jan. 9
Best and Most Beautiful Things
Ratchet and Clank
January 10
As I Open My Eyes
Best Friends Whenever
Happily Married
Jim Gaffigan: Cinco
We’re Lalaloopsy (Season 1)
January 11
Disney’s Alice Through The Looking Glass
January 13
A Series of Unfortunate Events (Season 1)
Aquarius
Casablancas: The Man Who Loved Women
Clinical
Historia de un clan (Season 1)
It Follows
The Investigator: A British Crime Story (Season 1)
January 14
Camp X-Ray
Cardboard Boxer
Estar O No Estar
January 15
A Beautiful Now
Hostage to the Devil
Señora Acero (Season 3)
Twisted Trunk, Big Fat Body
Wartime Portraits (Season 1)
January 16
Flash of Genius
Halloweed
Rezort
January 17
Fatima
Neal Brennan: 3 Mics
Roger Corman’s Death Race 2050
January 19
Good Kids
January 20
Frontier (Season 1)
Papa
Take the 10
Voltron: Legendary Defender (Season 2)
January 21
Bates Motel (Season 4)
Grami’s Circus Show (Season 2)
January 24
Cristela Alonzo: Lower Classy
Gad Gone Wild
Hieronymus Bosch, Touched by the Devil
Kill Command
Terrace House: Aloha State (Season 1: Part 1)
January 25
Era el cielo
January 27
Home: Adventures with Tip & Oh (Season 2)
iBOY
Kazoops! (Season 2)
Shadows of Truth
Sharknado: The 4th Awakens
January 28
Ripper Street (Season 4)
January 30
Antibirth
Swing State
January 31
Bill Burr Stand Up Special
Leaving Netflix in Jan. 2017:
January 1
30 for 30: Winning Time: Reggie Miller vs. The New York Knicks
30 for 30: No Crossover: The Trial of Allen Iverson
30 for 30: The Day the Series Stopped
30 for 30: Jordan Rides the Bus
30 for 30: Without Bias
30 for 30: Once Brothers
30 for 30: Bernie and Ernie
30 for 30: Requiem for the Big East
30 for 30: The Price of Gold
Alvin and the Chipmunks Meet Frankenstein
Alvin and the Chipmunks Meet the Wolfman
Angry Birds Toons (Season 1)
Bewitched
Blade 2
Bring It On
Bring It On: All or Nothing
Breakfast at Tiffany’s
Coming to America
Columbo (Season 1)
Crash
Cupcake Wars Collection (Collection 2)
Chopped Collection (Collection 2)
Dazed and Confused
Final Destination 3
Flip or Flop (Season 1)
Fixer Upper (Season 1)
Ghost Town
Hairspray
House Hunters Collection (Collection 3)
House Hunters International Collection (Collection 3)
House Hunters Renovation Collection (Collection 1)
Jake and the Never Land Pirates (Seasons 1-3)
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (Season 13)
Little Black Book
Little Man
Maid in Manhattan
Miracle on 34th Street
Murder, She Wrote (Seasons 1-12)
Nanny McPhee
Property Brothers (Seasons 4-5)
Saved by the Bell (Seasons 1-6)
South Park: Bigger, Longer and Uncut
Stardust
Superstar
The Italian Job
The Painted Veil
Sixteen Candles
Saving Private Ryan
The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift
The Fast and the Furious
The Uninvited
The Amityville Horror
The Wicker Man
Vanity Fair
You Live in What? (Season 3)
Zoom: Academy for Superheroes
January 6
The Girl Who Played with Fire
The Girl Who Kicked the Hornet’s Nest
January 29
Stephen King’s A Good Marriage
