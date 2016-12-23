What’s coming and going on Netflix in January

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Here’s a look at what’s coming and what’s leaving Netflix at the start of the year.

Coming to Netflix in Jan. 2017:

Jan. 1

Around the World in 80 Days (2002)

After Innocence

Bee Movie

Boogie Nights

Braveheart

Caddyshack

Collateral Damage

Dreamcatcher

El Dorado

E.T. the Extra Terrestrial

HALO Legends

Hugo

Justin Bieber: Never Say Never

License to Drive

Nancy Drew

Ocean’s Twelve

Real Detective: Season 1

Superman Returns

Superman II

Superman III

Superman IV

Superman: The Movie

The Parent Trap (1961)

The Shining

The Perfect Physique

The Rat Race (2012)

To Be A Miss

Trudell

A

V for Vendetta

Vanilla Sky

Jan. 3

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia (Season 11)

Jen Kirkman: Just Keep Livin’?

Jan. 6

Coin Heist

Degrassi: Next Class (Season 3)

Growing Up Coy

Mar de Plastico (Season 1)

One Day at a Time (Season 1)

Tarzan and Jane (Season 1)

Jan. 7

Alpha and Omega 7

Miss Sharon Jones

Under the Shadow

Jan. 9

Best and Most Beautiful Things

Ratchet and Clank

January 10

As I Open My Eyes

Best Friends Whenever

Happily Married

Jim Gaffigan: Cinco

We’re Lalaloopsy (Season 1)

January 11

Disney’s Alice Through The Looking Glass

January 13

A Series of Unfortunate Events (Season 1)

Aquarius

Casablancas: The Man Who Loved Women

Clinical

Historia de un clan (Season 1)

It Follows

The Investigator: A British Crime Story (Season 1)

January 14

Camp X-Ray

Cardboard Boxer

Estar O No Estar

January 15

A Beautiful Now

Hostage to the Devil

Señora Acero (Season 3)

Twisted Trunk, Big Fat Body

Wartime Portraits (Season 1)

January 16

Flash of Genius

Halloweed

Rezort

January 17

Fatima

Neal Brennan: 3 Mics

Roger Corman’s Death Race 2050

January 19

Good Kids

January 20

Frontier (Season 1)

Papa

Take the 10

Voltron: Legendary Defender (Season 2)

January 21

Bates Motel (Season 4)

Grami’s Circus Show (Season 2)

January 24

Cristela Alonzo: Lower Classy

Gad Gone Wild

Hieronymus Bosch, Touched by the Devil

Kill Command

Terrace House: Aloha State (Season 1: Part 1)

January 25

Era el cielo

January 27

Home: Adventures with Tip & Oh (Season 2)

iBOY

Kazoops! (Season 2)

Shadows of Truth

Sharknado: The 4th Awakens

January 28

Ripper Street (Season 4)

January 30

Antibirth

Swing State

January 31

Bill Burr Stand Up Special

Leaving Netflix in Jan. 2017:

January 1

30 for 30: Winning Time: Reggie Miller vs. The New York Knicks

30 for 30: No Crossover: The Trial of Allen Iverson

30 for 30: The Day the Series Stopped

30 for 30: Jordan Rides the Bus

30 for 30: Without Bias

30 for 30: Once Brothers

30 for 30: Bernie and Ernie

30 for 30: Requiem for the Big East

30 for 30: The Price of Gold

Alvin and the Chipmunks Meet Frankenstein

Alvin and the Chipmunks Meet the Wolfman

Angry Birds Toons (Season 1)

Bewitched

Blade 2

Bring It On

Bring It On: All or Nothing

Breakfast at Tiffany’s

Coming to America

Columbo (Season 1)

Crash

Cupcake Wars Collection (Collection 2)

Chopped Collection (Collection 2)

Dazed and Confused

Final Destination 3

Flip or Flop (Season 1)

Fixer Upper (Season 1)

Ghost Town

Hairspray

House Hunters Collection (Collection 3)

House Hunters International Collection (Collection 3)

House Hunters Renovation Collection (Collection 1)

Jake and the Never Land Pirates (Seasons 1-3)

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (Season 13)

Little Black Book

Little Man

Maid in Manhattan

Miracle on 34th Street

Murder, She Wrote (Seasons 1-12)

Nanny McPhee

Property Brothers (Seasons 4-5)

Saved by the Bell (Seasons 1-6)

South Park: Bigger, Longer and Uncut

Stardust

Superstar

The Italian Job

The Painted Veil

Sixteen Candles

Saving Private Ryan

The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift

The Fast and the Furious

The Uninvited

The Amityville Horror

The Wicker Man

Vanity Fair

You Live in What? (Season 3)

Zoom: Academy for Superheroes

January 6

The Girl Who Played with Fire

The Girl Who Kicked the Hornet’s Nest

January 29

Stephen King’s A Good Marriage

If