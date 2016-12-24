Authorities: 9-year-old girl dies in Lorain mobile home fire

LORAIN, Ohio (AP) – Authorities say a 9-year-old girl has died in a fire that destroyed a mobile home in northeast Ohio.

The Lorain County coroner identified the girl who died in the Friday morning blaze in Lorain as Nadeysha Rodriguez. Coroner Stephen Evans says the initial report indicates she suffered from smoke inhalation, but the official cause of death had not been determined.

Evans said the girl’s grandmother also was in the mobile home. Authorities say the woman was taken to a hospital, where she was treated and discharged.

Firefighters found the mobile home fully engulfed in flames when they arrived around 3:30am.

State Fire Marshal spokeswoman Kelly Stincer says the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Stincer says there were no working smoke detectors in the home.