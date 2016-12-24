Babies born Christmas Eve snuggled in keepsake stockings at Albuquerque hospital

ALBUQUERQUE (WMCH/NBC) — New parents got a stocking full of love at a hospital in Albuquerque, New Mexico this Christmas Eve.

Presbyterian Hospital placed all the newborn babies in keepsake stockings. It’s the 37th year for the holiday tradition.

Volunteers put together stocking and matching hats for each new baby.

The volunteers say they enjoy sharing holiday cheer with those at the hospital starting new families.

“This is a time, a holiday season where you want to give back and you want to celebrate and you want to do special things,” said volunteer Debbie Cook. “And so, the parents really appreciate it. I know some nurses that still have the stockings that they were given as a keepsake and their children are now adults.”

Babies born on Christmas day will get the same holiday welcome.