Browns snap 17 game losing streak, defeat Chargers 20-17

CLEVELAND (WCMH) — The losing streak is finally over.

The Cleveland Browns defeated the San Diego Chargers Saturday 20-17 to pick up their first win of the season. San Diego had a chance to tie the game as time was expiring, but a field goal try went ride right, giving the Browns the much needed victory.

The Browns had lost 17 straight games going into Saturday’s match-up in Cleveland, with their last win coming in week 14 of the 2015 season. Cleveland is now 1-14 on the season.

Up next for the Browns? A road trip to Pittsburgh where they’ll wrap up the season against their divisional rivals.