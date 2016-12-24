Community rallies to buy teenage girl dream horse after she donated savings to wildfire victims

GREENE COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – A teenage girl put her dream of owning a horse on hold, when she donated her savings to Sevier County wildfire victims.

Her generous efforts did not go unnoticed by the community. Friday night, 13-year-old Chloe Bevin’s dream of getting her own horse came true.

“I’m trying not to burst out in tears,” Chloe said.

It all started earlier this month, when Chloe took the money she’d been saving up to buy a horse and donated it to Sevier County wildfire victims and animals instead.

“I like doing stuff for other people, I don’t like people doing stuff for me,” she said.

People were so moved by her generosity that they wanted to make Chloe’s dream a reality. A family friend set up a fundraiser to help get Chloe a horse.

“I’m blessed that people would do this for me,” Chloe said.

“She’s been in tears several times just saying how thankful she is,” her mom Paula Bevins said.

Chloe said animals are her passion.

“I just want to help animals all I can,” said Chloe.

She takes horse riding lessons and is thinking about becoming a veterinarian.

And now, Chloe gets to welcome the animal she’s always wanted to her home.

“To see this look on her face is just priceless… I’ve never seen her this happy,” Paula said.

“I got a horse that’s going to become my best friend, and I love that people would do this for me,” said Chloe.

Chloe is deciding on a name for her new horse. She’s thinking about keeping its nickname Sweet Pea.