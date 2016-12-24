Three critical after crash on I-270 near US 62 on south side

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says three people are in critical condition after a crash on the south side.

Westbound lanes of Interstate I-270 are closed at I-71.

The two-vehicle crash happened on I-270 westbound near US 62.

Eastbound lanes remain open at this time.

No other information was available at this time.

Keep checking NBC4i.com for real-time updates on this story. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the free NBC4 News App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts.