WATCH: Man wearing Santa mask robs Tennessee bank

MEMPHIS, TN (WCMH) — He’s making a list, he’s checking it twice … he’s demanding money from a bank teller?

That’s what police in Memphis, Tennessee say after a man robbed a bank wearing a Santa Claus mask.

According to witnesses, the man entered the Memphis City Employee Credit Union on Wednesday. The man started handing out candy canes to customers, wishing them a Merry Christmas. He then approached the counter and handed the teller a note demanding money.

After grabbing the cash, the faux Santa left the bank. Police are still searching for him.