One person injured in east Columbus Shooting

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police say one person has been upgraded to stable condition after a shooting on the city’s east side Saturday night.

Police and EMS were called to the area of East Main street and Miller Avenue around 8:47pm.

Officers on scene found 29-year-old Leonard Franklin Jr. suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest. He told police he was walking on East Main Street when he was approached by a suspect and shot.

Franklin was taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition. He was later upgraded to stable condition.

A suspect has not been identified. Anyone with information is asked to call Columbus Police.