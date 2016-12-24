One person injured in east Columbus Shooting

nbc4-icon By Published: Updated:
east-main-shooting

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police say one person has been upgraded to stable condition after a shooting on the city’s east side Saturday night.

Police and EMS were called to the area of East Main street and Miller Avenue around 8:47pm.

Officers on scene found 29-year-old Leonard Franklin Jr.  suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest. He told police he was walking on East Main Street when he was approached by a suspect and shot.

Franklin was taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition. He was later upgraded to stable condition.

A suspect has not been identified. Anyone with information is asked to call Columbus Police.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s