Police identify body found in trash fire

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police and fire officials have identified the body of a woman found in a trash fire early Friday morning.

Police say the victim, 39-year-old Demeki Lashae Walker, was found inside of a trash container in an alley near South Eureka Avenue. The trash container had been set on fire. Her body was discovered while firefighters were extinguishing the flames.

Police do not have any suspect information at this time. Anyone with information is asked to call the Columbus Police Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS(8477).