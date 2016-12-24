Police: Man shot on his way to work

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police are responding to a report of a shooting in east Columbus.

It happened around 6:52am on the 5000 block of Brinwood Place. According to Columbus Police, the victim was shot while he was on his way to work. The man was transported to Grant Medical Center in critical condition.

No other information is available at this time.

