US Marshals announce top most-wanted fugitives

By Published: Updated:
georgetight

CENTRAL OHIO (WCMH) — The United States Marshals’ office has announced a new list of most-wanted fugitives and is looking for tips that lead to their arrests.

Stephen George

george

George is wanted by the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office for burglary.

George is described as a black male, 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighing 175 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.

Joshua Knisley

knisley

Knisley is wanted by the Ohio Adult Parole Authority for a parole violation.

Knisley is described as a white male, 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighing 180 pounds. He has hazel eyes and blond hair.

Shawn McKarn

mckarn

McKarn is wanted by the U.S. Marshals Service for a supervised release violation.

McKarn is described as a black male, 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing 225 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.

Craig Montgomery

montgomery

Montgomery is wanted by the Hilliard Division of Police for trafficking in drugs.

Montgomery is described as a black male, 6 feet 1 inch tall and weighing 145 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information about these fugitives is asked to call the U.S. Marshals Service at 614-469-5540. All tips are anonymous and there are rewards available.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s