US Marshals announce top most-wanted fugitives

CENTRAL OHIO (WCMH) — The United States Marshals’ office has announced a new list of most-wanted fugitives and is looking for tips that lead to their arrests.

Stephen George

George is wanted by the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office for burglary.

George is described as a black male, 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighing 175 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.

Joshua Knisley

Knisley is wanted by the Ohio Adult Parole Authority for a parole violation.

Knisley is described as a white male, 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighing 180 pounds. He has hazel eyes and blond hair.

Shawn McKarn

McKarn is wanted by the U.S. Marshals Service for a supervised release violation.

McKarn is described as a black male, 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing 225 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.

Craig Montgomery

Montgomery is wanted by the Hilliard Division of Police for trafficking in drugs.

Montgomery is described as a black male, 6 feet 1 inch tall and weighing 145 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information about these fugitives is asked to call the U.S. Marshals Service at 614-469-5540. All tips are anonymous and there are rewards available.