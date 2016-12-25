Crime Stoppers: $1,000 reward offered for gravesite vandals

COLUMBUS (WCMH)– This week’s crime of the week is targeting repeated vandalism at Green Lawn Cemetery.

The cemetery, located at 1000 Greenlawn Avenue in Columbus has been vandalized multiple times between August and December.

Crime Stoppers say the damage of destroyed headstones and mausoleum glass has amounted to a total of $1,250,000.

The cemetery believes the incidents have all been done by the same people, but there is no surveillance footage of the vandals.

They have since hired a private security company to patrol the cemetery after dark.

On November 26, the security officers were assaulted by two white males in their early twenties. The suspects then fled the scene. After the incident, a few monuments were discovered destroyed in the cemetery.

There has been no reported vandalism since.

Green Lawn Cemetery is partnering with Crime Stoppers to catch the suspects, and are offering a $1,000 reward for any information leading to their arrest.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. You can text a tip to “CRIMES” or 274637 using the key word CMH, call 614-461-8477, or go to http://www.stopcrime.org to email your tip.