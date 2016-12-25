Man attempts to drive to hospital after being shot

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police say one man attempted to drive himself to the hospital early Sunday morning after being shot.

The shooting happened just before 3am in front of the Lounge 13 Club on the 1300-block of Beechwood Road. According to Columbus Police, 30-year-old Stephen Bell was sitting in his car in front of the night club when he was shot in his right leg by an unknown suspect.

Bell was stopped by a Franklin County Sheriff’s Deputy for speeding on Interstate 70 while attempting to drive to the hospital. Police expect Bell to make a full recovery.

Police do not have any suspect information at this time. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Columbus Police Assault Unit at 614-645-4141 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS(8744).