Police: Man sets estranged wife’s home on fire, kills himself

FAIRFIELD, Maine (AP) — Authorities in central Maine say a man set his estranged wife’s house on fire during the middle of the night before fatally stabbing himself in front of responding officers.

Police in Fairfield say shortly after midnight Saturday, 63-year-old Terry Whitney went to his estranged wife’s home, shut off the power, and set fire to his truck and the house.

His wife called police and escaped uninjured.

When police arrived, they say Whitney had a propane torch in his hand and ran to the back of the house. Officers used Tasers on him but they were ineffective.

They say Whitney then pulled out a knife and cut himself. He died at the hospital.

Police say Whitney had been charged with criminal mischief and domestic violence assault Oct. 31 and was under a court order to keep away from his wife.