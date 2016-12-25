Police say Loveland mom handed 5-year-old sippy cup with wine

LOVELAND, Ohio (AP) — Police say an Ohio woman stopped for driving erratically handed her 5-year-old son a sippy cup with wine in it when officers approached her car.

Police say they responded to a citizen’s call Friday about a vehicle crossing the double yellow line and hitting a curb in the northeast Cincinnati suburb of Loveland. They said 27-year-old Elizabeth Louise Floyd acknowledged giving the cup with wine to her son to hold during the traffic stop.

They arrested her on charges including driving under the influence and child endangering.

She is scheduled for a Jan. 11 court appearance. A message was left Saturday for her attorney.

