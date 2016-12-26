Despite what you saw on Twitter, Britney Spears Isn’t Dead

LOS ANGELES (WCMH) – Britney Spears is alive and well, despite a Twitter hoax announcing her death Monday.

CNN reports that Sony Music’s Twitter account was apparently hacked. The attacked posted two tweets saying that the singer had died. “RIP @britneyspears #RIPBritney 1981-2016” and “Britney spears is dead by accident! We will tell you more soon #RIPBritney.”

The tweets have since been deleted.

Spears’ spokesperson told CNN that the pop star was alive.

“I assume their account has been hacked,” Spears’ manager, Adam Leber, told CNN. “I haven’t spoken to anyone… as of yet but I am certain their account was hacked. Britney is fine and well. There have been a few Internet clowns over the years who have made similar claims about her death, but never from the official Sony Music Twitter account.”

Sony has not commented on the apparent hack.

