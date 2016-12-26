Driver runs away after chase crossed 2 western Ohio counties

BUTLER TWP., OH (WDTN) — A person has been arrested following a police pursuit Monday morning.

Sergeant Chris Colbert, with the Ohio State Highway Patrol, says the pursuit started out as a routine traffic stop by Miami County Sheriff deputies.

That happened on County Line Road 25-A just before 4 a.m.

The driver of the vehicle took off, and traveled southbound on Interstate-75.

Sgt. Colbert tells 2 NEWS that OSP attempted to deploy stop-sticks to end the pursuit; however, those weren’t successful.

He does believe the car hit a pair of stop-sticks further down the highway.

The car stopped in a parking lot 200 feet away from the Butler Township Police Department.

The driver took off. The passenger remained at the scene and has been arrested.

Multiple police agencies are now searching for the suspect who remains at-large.