One injured after shooting in east Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — An east Columbus shooting victim suffered life-threatening injuries Monday afternoon.

It happened shortly after noon Monday on the 1000 block of Caldwell Place.

According to Columbus police, an 18-year-old man was sent to Grant Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

Police on the scene said the man was shot after some sort of altercation. Several witnesses and a person of interest were taken into custody.

Several people were inside the home at the time of the shooting.

No other information was immediately available.

