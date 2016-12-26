Girl, 8, dies following Christmas Eve crash

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says an eight-year-old girl who was injured in a Christmas eve crash on I-270 has died from her injuries.

It happened on Interstate 270 near US 62 around 3:40pm Saturday. Sheriff Zach Scott says 38-year-old Loren Colombini of Columbus was driving a Ford Explorer eastbound along I-270 near US 62 when she lost control of the vehicle, crossing the grass median and entering the westbound lanes.

It was then that the Explorer was struck by a Honda Civic. Colombini was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Civic, 39-year-old James Music and his front passenger, 41-year-old Suni Music were both taken to Grant Medical Center where they were pronounced dead in the Emergency Room.

A backseat passenger of the Civic, 8-year-old Mylee Music, was taken to Children’s Hospital in critical condition. She was pronounced dead at 3:02am Sunday.

Colombini was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. All occupants in the Civic were wearing their seatbelts.

Scott says alcohol or drugs may have played a part in the crash.

The Sheriff’s Office said there will be no criminal charges filed because the at-fault driver was killed in the crash.