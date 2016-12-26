Local shoppers finding big post-Christmas deals

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The hunt for post-Christmas sales is on.

Shoppers flocked to local malls to rake in deals, and retailers are set to cash-in. There are deals everywhere, and shoppers are not complaining.

“I got a sweater at American Eagle which I really liked because it was vintage, and then I got a baby pink t-shirt and bath bombs,” said Jesus Mares.

Post-Christmas Sales are usually about buying that special gift for yourself.

“I knew that sales were going to be today and it would be better then during Christmas time,” said Sydney Jameson

According to the National Retail Federation, the biggest discounts on clothes are on the day after Christmas.

The NRF says, 23% of stores change their return polices around the holidays, shortening their deadlines for full-price refunds and exchanges.

