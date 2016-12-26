Ohio man arrested after pit bull bites officer in the groin

DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – An Ohio man is facing charges after his pit bull bit a Dayton police officer.

Police were called to a home in the 1600 block of Speice Avenue around 10:15pm Saturday on reports of domestic violence.

According to police reports, two officers approached the residence. When they knocked on the door, a dog started barking inside. Officers say Victor Turner answered the door and was asked to “put his dog away”.

The report states Turner then held the screen door open, and the dog immediately lunged at one of the officers, biting him in the groin.

The officer pulled out his gun and fired six rounds at the dog. The dog ran off to the back of the house where it later died.

The officer suffered a small bite wound but denied medical attention.

Turner was then arrested and charged with felonious assault and control of dogs. He is currently in the Montgomery County Jail.

Police say Turner has a history of letting his dog loose. The report states that the dog charged at an officer responding to an incident at the same address last month.