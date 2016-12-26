Remembering those we’ve lost in 2016 View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Zsa Zsa Gabor, shown in this 1955 file photo, arrives at London Airport from Paris. Gabor died Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016, of a heart attack at her Bel-Air home, her husband, Prince Frederic von Anhalt, said. She was 99. (AP Photo) Gordie Tapp, a Canadian entertainer who played the character Cousin Clem on the TV show "Hee Haw" died Dec. 18, 2016. He was 94. (Rob Schmidt\Flickr Commons) Craig Sager, the longtime NBA sideline reporter famous for his flashy suits and probing questions, has died after a batter with cancer, Turner Sports announced Dec. 15, 2016. He was 65. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File) Alan Thicke, the "Growing Pains" and reality-TV star, shown in this 1992 photo, died on Dec. 13, 2016. He was 69 years old. (AP Photo/Julie Markes) Astronaut John Glenn died Dec. 8, 2016 in Columbus, Ohio. Here, Glenn lies on a couch in his Hangar S quarters for a final suit check at Cape Canaveral, Florida on Jan. 27, 1962. (AP Photo) Actress Florence Henderson, known for her role as Carol Brady on "The Brady Bunch," died November 24, 2016. Here, Henderson signs pictures of "The Brady Bunch" cast after receiving the 2,061st star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 1996. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Fidel Castro died Nov. 25, 2016. He was 90 years old. Here, Castro exhales cigar smoke during a March 1985 interview at his presidential palace in Havana. (AP Photo/ Charles Tasnadi/file) Actor Ron Glass, the handsome, prolific character actor best known for his role as Ron Harris, the gregarious, sometimes sardonic detective in the long-running cop comedy "Barney Miller," has died at age 71. Glass died Friday, Nov. 25, 2016, of respiratory failure. (Photo by Paul A. Hebert/Invision/AP, File) Sharon Jones of Sharon Jones and The Dap-Kings died Nov. 18, 2016. Here, Jones performs during the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival in Manchester, Tenn. in 2012. (AP Photo/Dave Martin) Gwen Ifill, award-winning journalist and co-anchor of "PBS NewsHour," died of cancer on Nov. 14, 2016. Here, Ifill, the moderator, listens during the vice presidential debate in St. Louis on Oct. 2, 2008. (AP Photo/Don Emmert, Pool) Rocker Leon Russell died November 13, 2016. Here, he performs during his joint concert with Elton John at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles, Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2010. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Robert Vaughn, one of Hollywood's most widely respected young actors who starred as the adventure hero Napoleon Solo in "The Man From U.N.C.L.E." in 1964 died November 11, 2016. (AP Photo) Singer-songwriter Leonard Cohen died in his sleep on Nov. 7, 2016 after falling down in the middle of the night at his Los Angeles home. Here, Leonard Cohen performs during the Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival in Indio, Calif. on April 17, 2009. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File) Arnold Palmer, who made golf popular for the masses with his hard-charging style, incomparable charisma and a personal touch that made him known throughout the golf world as "The King," died Sunday, Sept. 25, 2016, in Pittsburgh. He was 87. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File) Author Gloria Naylor died September 28, 2016. Here, she poses at her home in New York City, Oct. 9, 1992. (AP Photo/Tom Keller) Miami Marlins star pitcher Jose Fernandez was killed early Sunday, Sept. 25, 2016, in a boating accident near Miami Beach, Florida. He was 25. (Wilfredo Lee/AP) Jean Shepard was a country music singer-songwriter and the first woman to become a member of the Grand Ole Opry. Her 1953 song, “A Dear John Letter,” was a duet with Ferlin Husky, that became a crossover hit on both country and pop charts. This photo is from March 1, 2011 when Jean Shepard was inducted into The Country Music Hall of Fame. She died on September 25, 2016 at the age of 82. (AP Photo /Josh Anderson, File) American playwright Edward Albee, known for works such as The Zoo Story, The Sandbox and A Delicate Balance, died Sept. 16, 2016. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer) Alexis Arquette, the transgender character actress and sibling of actors David, Rosanna, Richmond and Patricia Arquette, died Sept. 11, 2016, in Los Angeles. She was 47. (AP Photo/Matt Sayles, File) American actress, author and drag performer Brenda Dale Knox, known professionally as The Lady Chablis, died Sept. 8, 2016, at a Savannah hospital. She was 59. (AP Photo/John Hayes) Gene Wilder, shown in character as he films Tri Star Pictures’ “See No Evil, Hear No Evil” with Richard Pryor in 1989, died Aug. 29, 2016. He was 83. (AP Photo) Mexican singer-songwriter Juan Gabriel died Aug. 28, 2016. He won the first Latin Grammy Award of his long career posthumously on Nov. 17, 2016. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell, File) 3 Doors Down member Matt Roberts was found dead of an overdose on August 20, 2016. Here, Roberts arrives at the BMI Pop Music Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP Photo/Matt Sayles, File) John McLaughlin, the conservative political commentator and host of the namesake long-running television show that pioneered hollering-heads discussions of Washington politics, died Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2016, according to the Facebook page for The McLaughlin Group. He was 89. (AP Photo/Kevin Wolf, File) David Huddleson, a character actor best known for portraying titular roles in "The Big Lebowski" and "Santa Claus: The Movie," died Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2016. He was 85. (Sarah C. Koeppe via AP) Youree Dell Harris, an American television personality best known as Miss Cleo, a spokeswoman for a psychic pay-per-call service from 1997 to 2003, died July 26, 2016 at age 57. (Credit: WikiCommons) Garry Marshall, "Pretty Woman" director and "Happy Days" creator, died on July 19, 2016. He was 81. (Photo by Rich Fury/Invision/AP) Nobel Peace Prize laureate and Holocaust survivor Elie Wiesel died July 2, 2016. Here, Wiesel speaks at the 20th anniversary of the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington, Monday, April 29, 2013. (AP Photo/Charles Dharapak) Pat Summitt, the winningest coach in Division I college basketball history , died June 28, 2016. She was 64. (AP) Buddy Ryan, the NFL coach and mastermind of two Super Bowl defenses, died at age 82 on June 28, 2016. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun) Bill Cunningham, a longtime fashion photographer for The New York Times known for taking pictures of everyday people on the streets in New York, died on Saturday, June 25, 2016, after suffering a stroke. He was 87. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan) Appalachian music patriarch Ralph Stanley, who helped expand and popularize the bluegrass sound, died June 23, 2016 at age 89. (AP Photo/Ed Rode, File) Anton Yelchin, a rising actor best known for playing Chekov in the new “Star Trek” films, was killed by his own car as it rolled down his driveway on June 19, 2016. He was 27. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File) Ann Morgan Guilbert, beloved as the next-door neighbor on “The Dick Van Dyke Show” and seen recently on CBS’ comedy “Life in Pieces,” died of cancer on Tuesday, June 14, 2016. She was 87. (CBS via AP) Christina Grimmie, who appeared on NBC's "The Voice," was shot, killed by crazed fan after a show in Orlando, Fla., on Saturday, June, 11, 2016. (Photo by Katie Darby/Invision/AP) Hockey Hall of Famer Gordie Howe died June 10, 2016 at age 88. Howe, known as “Mr. Hockey,” played more than 1,700 games in the NHL and scored more than 800 goals. He also led the Detroit Red Wings to four Stanley Cup championships. (AP Photo/Crown Media United States, Andrew Eccles) Kimbo Slice, the bearded street fighter who parlayed his internet popularity into a mixed martial arts career and worldwide fame, died June 6, 2016. He was 42. This May 31, 2008 file photo shows Slice, right, battling James Thompson during an EliteXC heavyweight bout at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. (AP Photo/Rich Schultz, File) Heavyweight champion Muhammad Ali stands over fallen challenger Sonny Liston after dropping Liston with a short hard right to the jaw on May 25, 1965, in Lewiston, Maine. Ali died June 3, 2016. He was 74. (AP Photo) Actor Alan Young of the "Mister Ed" television series died Thursday, May 19, 2016. He was 96. In this July 31, 1997 file photo, Young poses with Mister Ed-For-A-Day, "Champagne," a 13-year-old Palomino mare, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Susan Ragan, File) Morley Safer, of CBS's "60 Minutes," died May 19, 2016. He was 84. In this photo, Safer attends the 2011 CBS Upfront party on Wednesday, May 18, 2011 in New York. (AP Photo/Peter Kramer) Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Guy Clark died May, 17 2016 at his home in Nashville, Tennessee. He was 74 and had been in poor health. In this Sept. 2012 file photo, Clark appears at the 11th annual Americana Honors & Awards. Clark penned such country hits as "L.A. Freeway" and "Desperados Waiting for a Train." (Photo by Wade Payne/Invision/AP, File) Billy Paul, center, the soul singer best known for the No. 1 hit ballad “Me and Mrs. Jones," died Sunday, April 24, 2016, at his home in Blackwood, N.J. He was 80. (AP Photo/Earl Gibson III, File) Pop superstar Prince, who was widely acclaimed as one of the most inventive musicians of his era with hits including "Little Red Corvette," ''Let's Go Crazy" and "When Doves Cry," was found dead at his home on Thursday, April 21, 2016 in suburban Minneapolis. He was 57. (AP Photo) Chyna, the WWE star who in the 1990s became one of the best-known and most-popular female professional wrestlers in history, died on April 20, 2016. Chyna's real name was Joan Marie Laurer. She was 46. (AP Photo/Kevork Djansezian, File) Doris Roberts, the spunky actress known for her role on CBS's "Everybody Loves Raymond," died in her sleep on April 18, 2016. She was 90. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Actor Kenny Baker, who portrayed the R2-D2 in the first Star Wars movie, died Aug. 13, 2016. He was 81. Here, Baker signs autographs at Star Wars Celebration IV, billed as the world's biggest Star Wars party, in 2007. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon, File) David Gest, a music producer, reality TV star and former husband of Liza Minnelli, was found dead Tuesday, April 12, 2016 at a London hotel. He was 62. (AP Photo/Sang Tan, file) Merle Haggard, seen at Riot Fest & Carnival in Douglas Park on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2015 in Chicago, died April 6, 2016, on his 79th birthday. (Photo by Barry Brecheisen/Invision/AP) Actress Patty Duke, who won an Oscar as a child at the start of an acting career that continued through her adulthood, died Tuesday, March 29, 2016, of sepsis from a ruptured intestine. She was 69. In this Aug. 17, 2004 file photo, Duke is honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes) Garry Shandling died March 24, 2016. Here, Shandling arrives at the Fulfillment Fund Stars 2009 Benefit Gala honoring writer/director Judd Apatow in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Monday, Oct. 26, 2009. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Arizona Diamondbacks broadcaster Joe Garagiola died March 23, 2016. Garagiola is shown during his last game as a broadcaster before retiring on April 14, 2013. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin) Malik Isaac Taylor aka Phife Dawg, a masterful lyricist whose witty wordplay was a linchpin of the groundbreaking hip-hop group A Tribe Called Quest, died Tuesday, March 22, 2016 from complications resulting from diabetes. He was 45. (Photo by Brian Ach/Invision/AP, FIle) Keith Emerson, founding member and keyboardist of the rock band Emerson, was found dead in his Santa Monica condominium by his longtime partner early on March 11, 2016. His death was ruled a suicide after an autopsy revealed he shot himself in the head. (Photo by Paul A. Hebert/Invision/AP, File) Singer, songwriter and conductor Frank Sinatra Jr. passed away at the age of 72 on March 16, 2016. His cause of death was reported as cardiac arrest. (Photo by Jeff Daly/Invision/AP) George Martin, the man known as the "Fifth Beatle," died March 8, 2016. Martin produced all the Beatles' records from their first hit "Love Me Do" in 1962. (AP Photo/Barry Batchelor) Former first lady Nancy Reagan's death was announced March 6, 2016. She is shown here speaking in the Capitol Rotunda in Washington in 2009 during a ceremony to unveil the Ronald Reagan statue. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) Joey Martin Feek, left, and Rory Lee Feek, of the country music duo Joey and Rory, are seen on Thursday April 23, 2009, in Los Angeles. Joey died after a very public battle with cancer at the age of 40 on March 4, 2016. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel) Author Pat Conroy passed away on March 4, 2016 at age 70. In this May 16, 2014, file photo, Conroy speaks to a crowd during a ceremony at the Hollings Library in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/ Richard Shiro, File) Author Harper Lee, author of the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel "To kill a Mockingbird," died Feb. 19, 2016 at the age of 89. (AP Photo/Rob Carr, File) Vanity, the singer and actress born Denise Matthews, died Monday, Feb. 15, 2016, at a hospital in Fremont, California. (AP Photo/Liu Heung Shing, File) Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia died Feb. 13, 2016 in Texas. Here, Scalia speaks at Wesleyan University in Middletown, Conn. on March 8, 2012. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill, File) BMX rider Dave Mirra died in Greenville, North Carolina on Feb. 4, 2016 of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was 41. (AP Photo/Ed Reinke) Maurice White, the founder and leader of Earth, Wind & Fire, died at home in Los Angeles on Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2016. He was 74. (AP Photo/Matt Sayles, File) Paul Kantner, a founding singer and guitarist for the rock band Jefferson Airplane, died Jan. 28, 2016. Pictured from left are Marty Balin, lead singer, songwriter and founder; Grace Slick, vocalist; Spencer Dryden, drummer; Paul Kantner, electric guitar and vocalist; Jorma Kaukonen, lead guitarist, vocalist and songwriter; and Jack Casady, bass guitarist. (AP Photo) Character actor Abe Vigoda died January 26, 2016 in his sleep. He was 94. In this photo, Vigoda attends the Friars Club Roast of "Today Show" host Matt Lauer on Friday, Oct. 24, 2008 in New York. (AP Photo/Evan Agostini) Glenn Frey, founding member of the Eagles, died Jan. 18, 2016. In this picture, Frey performs at the 12th Annual Starkey Hearing Foundation "So The World May Hear" Gala on Saturday, August 4, 2012 in St. Paul, Minnesota. (Diane Bondareff/Invision for Starkey Hearing Foundation) Dan Haggerty, the actor who played TV’s popular bushy bearded mountain man Grizzly Adams in the 1970s hit show "The Life and Times of Grizzly Adams" died Jan. 15, 2016. He was 74. (AP Photo) Rene Angelil, the husband and manager of Celine Dion, died in Las Vegas on Jan. 14, 2016. He was 73 and had battled throat cancer. (Ryan Remiorz, The Canadian Press via AP, File) British actor Alan Rickman, star of stage and screen, died Jan. 14, 2016 after complications from cancer. Rickman is known for several memorable roles, including Hans Gruber in "Die Hard" and Severus Snape in the Harry Potter films. (AP Photo) David Bowie, the other-worldly musician who broke pop and rock boundaries with his creative musicianship, nonconformity, striking visuals and a genre-bending persona he christened Ziggy Stardust, died of cancer Sunday Jan. 10, 2016. (AP Photo)

Embracing Soviet-style communism, Fidel Castro overcame imprisonment and exile to become leader of Cuba and defy the power of the United States at every turn. The strongman’s half-century rule was marked by the unsuccessful U.S.-backed Bay of Pigs invasion in 1961 and the Cuban Missile Crisis a year later that brought the world to the brink of nuclear war. After surviving a crippling trade embargo and dozens of assassination plots, Castro died in November at age 90, one of many notables who left the world stage in 2016.

The year also saw the deaths of pop music giants: David Bowie, who broke musical boundaries through his musicianship and striking visuals, and Prince, considered one of the most inventive and influential musicians of modern times.

Among the political figures who died in 2016 was the world’s longest reigning monarch: King Bhumibol Adulyadej, revered in Thailand as a demigod, a father figure and an anchor of stability.

Others in the world of public affairs included: former United National Secretary-General Boutros Boutros-Ghali, U.S. Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia, ex-senator and astronaut John Glenn, former U.S. Attorney General Janet Reno, former Israeli leader Shimon Peres and former U.S. first lady Nancy Reagan.

In sports, the year saw the passing of Muhammad Ali, whose fast fists and outspoken personality brought him fans around the world. Other sports figures included golfer Arnold Palmer, Gordie “Mr. Hockey” Howe, basketball players Dwayne “Pearl” Washington and Nate Thurmond; and Olympians Vera Caslavska and Tommy Kono.

Artists and entertainers who died included author Harper Lee, conductor Pierre Boulez, musicians Leonard Cohen, Merle Haggard, Maurice White and Phife Dawg; and actors Gene Wilder, Abe Vigoda, Florence Henderson, Alan Rickman, Robert Vaughn, Garry Shandling, Doris Roberts, Fyvush Finkel and Anton Yelchin.

Here is a roll call of some of the people who died in 2016. (Cause of death cited for younger people, if available.)

JANUARY:

Pierre Boulez, 90. Former principal conductor of the New York Philharmonic, one of the leading figures in modern classical music. Jan. 5.

Otis Clay, 73. Hall of fame rhythm and blues artist known as much for his charitable work in Chicago as for his singing. Jan. 8.

David Bowie, 69. Other-worldly musician who broke pop and rock boundaries with his creative musicianship and a genre-spanning persona he christened Ziggy Stardust. Jan. 10.

Alan Rickman, 69. Classically-trained British stage star and sensual screen villain in the “Harry Potter” saga and other films. Jan. 14.

Glenn Frey, 67. Rock ‘n’ roll rebel who co-founded the Eagles and with Don Henley formed one of history’s most successful songwriting teams with such hits as “Hotel California” and “Life in the Fast Lane.” Jan. 18.

Abe Vigoda, 94. Actor whose leathery, sad-eyed face made him ideal for playing the over-the-hill detective Phil Fish in the 1970s TV series “Barney Miller” and the doomed Mafia soldier in “The Godfather.” Jan. 26.

FEBRUARY:

Maurice White, 74. Earth, Wind & Fire founder whose horn-driven band sold more than 90 million albums. Feb. 3.

Antonin Scalia, 79. Influential conservative and most provocative member of the Supreme Court. Feb. 13.

Boutros Boutros-Ghali, 93. Egyptian diplomat who helped negotiate his country’s landmark peace deal with Israel but clashed with the United States as U.N. secretary-general. Feb. 16.

Harper Lee, 89. Elusive novelist whose child’s-eye view of racial injustice in a small Southern town, “To Kill a Mockingbird,” became an Oscar-winning film. Feb. 19.

MARCH:

Nancy Reagan, 94. Backstage adviser and fierce protector of Ronald Reagan in his journey from actor to president – and finally during his battle with Alzheimer’s disease. March 6.

Rob Ford, 46. Pugnacious, populist former mayor of Toronto whose career crashed in a drug-driven, obscenity-laced debacle. March 22. Cancer.

Phife Dawg, 45. Lyricist whose witty wordplay was a linchpin of the groundbreaking hip-hop group A Tribe Called Quest. March 22. Complications from diabetes.

Garry Shandling, 66. Actor and comedian who masterminded a brand of phony docudrama with “The Larry Sanders Show.” March 24.

Patty Duke, 69. As a teen, she won an Oscar for playing Helen Keller in “The Miracle Worker,” then maintained a long career while battling personal demons. March 29.

APRIL:

Merle Haggard, 79. Country giant who rose from poverty and prison to international fame through his songs about outlaws and underdogs. April 6.

Dwayne “Pearl” Washington, 52. Basketball player who went from New York City playground wonder to Big East star at Syracuse. April 20.

Prince, 57. One of the most inventive and influential musicians of modern times with hits including “Little Red Corvette,” ”Let’s Go Crazy” and “When Doves Cry.” April 21.

MAY:

Tommy Kono, 85. He took up weightlifting in an internment camp for Japanese-Americans and went on to win two Olympic gold medals for the United States. May 1.

Morley Safer, 84. Veteran “60 Minutes” correspondent who exposed a military atrocity in Vietnam that played an early role in changing Americans’ view of the war. May 19.

Rosalie Chris Lerman, 90. Survivor of the Auschwitz-Birkenau Nazi death camp who was a passionate advocate of Holocaust remembrance. May 19.

JUNE:

Muhammad Ali, 74. Heavyweight champion whose fast fists, irrepressible personality and determined spirit transcended sports and captivated the world. June 3.

Gordie Howe, 88. Known as “Mr. Hockey,” the Canadian farm boy whose blend of talent and toughness made him the NHL’s quintessential star. June 10.

Anton Yelchin, 27. Rising actor best known for playing Chekov in the new “Star Trek” films. June 19. Hit by his car in his driveway.

Pat Summitt, 64. Winningest coach in Division I college basketball history who lifted the women’s game from obscurity to national prominence during her 38-year career at Tennessee. June 28.

JULY:

Elie Wiesel, 87. Romanian-born Holocaust survivor whose classic “Night” launched his career as one of the world’s foremost witnesses and humanitarians. July 2.

Clown Dimitri, 80. Beloved Swiss clown and mime who studied under Marcel Marceau. July 19.

Rev. Tim LaHaye, 90. Co-author of the “Left Behind” series, a literary juggernaut that brought end-times prophecy into mainstream bookstores. July 25.

AUGUST:

John McLaughlin, 89. Conservative political commentator and host of a television show that pioneered hollering-heads discussions of politics. Aug. 16.

Sonia Rykiel, 86. French designer whose relaxed sweaters in berry-colored stripes and eye-popping motifs helped liberate women from stuffy suits. Aug. 25.

Gene Wilder, 83. Frizzy-haired actor who brought his deft comedic touch to such unforgettable roles as the neurotic accountant in “The Producers.” Aug. 28.

Vera Caslavska, 74. Seven-time Olympic gymnastics gold medalist who stood up against the 1968 Soviet-led invasion of Czechoslovakia. Aug. 30.

SEPTEMBER:

Phyllis Schlafly, 92. Outspoken conservative activist who helped defeat the Equal Rights Amendment in the 1970s. Sept. 5.

Rose Mofford, 94. Arizona’s first female governor and a shepherd for the state during a period of political turbulence. Sept. 15.

Arnold Palmer, 87. Golfing great who brought a country-club sport to the masses with a hard-charging style, charisma and a commoner’s touch. Sept. 25.

Shimon Peres, 93. Former Israeli president and prime minister whose life story mirrored that of the Jewish state and who was celebrated as a Nobel prize-winning visionary who pushed his country toward peace. Sept. 28.

OCTOBER:

King Bhumibol Adulyadej, 88. World’s longest reigning monarch, he was revered in Thailand as a demigod, a humble father figure and an anchor of stability through decades of upheaval. Oct. 13.

Junko Tabei, 77. The first woman to climb Mount Everest. Oct. 20.

Tom Hayden, 76. 1960s antiwar activist whose name became forever linked with the Chicago 7 trial, Vietnam War protests and his ex-wife, actress Jane Fonda. Oct. 23.

NOVEMBER:

Janet Reno, 78. First woman to serve as U.S. attorney general and the center of several political storms during the Clinton administration. Nov. 7.

Leonard Cohen, 82. Canadian singer-songwriter who blended spirituality and sexuality in songs like “Hallelujah,” ”Suzanne” and “Bird on a Wire.” Nov. 7.

Gwen Ifill, 61. Co-anchor of PBS’ “NewsHour” and a veteran journalist who moderated two vice presidential debates. Nov. 14.

Florence Henderson, 82. Broadway star who became one of America’s most beloved television moms in “The Brady Bunch.” Nov. 24.

Fidel Castro, 90. He led his bearded rebels to victorious revolution in 1959, embraced Soviet-style communism and challenged U.S. power during his half-century of rule in Cuba. Nov. 25.

DECEMBER:

Jayaram Jayalalithaa, 68. South Indian actress who turned to politics and became the highest elected official in the state of Tamil Nadu. Dec. 4.

John Glenn, 95. His 1962 flight as the first U.S. astronaut to orbit the Earth made him an all-American hero and propelled him to a long career in the U.S. Senate. Dec. 8.

Alan Thicke, 69. Versatile performer who gained his greatest renown as the beloved dad on the sitcom “Growing Pains.” Dec. 13.

Zsa Zsa Gabor, 99. Jet-setting Hungarian actress and socialite who helped invent a new kind of fame out of multiple marriages, conspicuous wealth and jaded wisdom about the glamorous life. Dec. 18.

George Michael, the British pop superstar who reached early fame with WHAM! and went on to a solo career lined with controversies and chart-topping hits that blended soul and dance music with daring social and personal commentary. Dec. 25