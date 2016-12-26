Thousands without power in Powell area after crash

POWELL, OH (WCMH) — More than 4,000 customers are without power in the Powell area Monday night after reports of a power outage.

An AEP Ohio official said a pole was struck on Sawmill Road near Emerald Parkway, causing a major outage in northern Franklin County and southern Delaware County. Crews are working to restore power in the area.

As of 7:45pm, AEP estimated 4,477 customers were affected, with an estimated restoration time of 8:15pm.

