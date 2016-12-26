Today was the (abnormally) warmest day of the year

Columbus (WCMH) – Unreal right? After this horrible December where temperatures at one point were running almost 6 degrees below normal, we took quite a turn today.

Marks we hit/broke today:

Today was the record high for the date (12-26) with a new high of 69° (old record was only 62° in 1982, 1889)

Today was the warmest December day since 12-21-2013, also 69°

Today was most above normal day at +28° (average, high+low/2) since 12-12-2015 (also +28°)

Our morning low of 48° was 24° above normal, our high of 69° was 32° above average

We haven’t had a similarly far negative departure from normal since 2-24-2015 (high 24°, low -11, average dept. was -28°)

It was the warmest afternoon since November 18th (it hit 75°)

It was the first record we hit since November 2nd (2016)

1st December record high temp since 12-23-2015 (65°)

Today was the 7th warmest December day ever in Columbus (69°)

Tied for warmest day in last 2/3rds of Decmeber (after December 10th)

Latest 69°+ day on the calendar

Is this big warm-up in early Winter/late December that uncommon?

Not really, considering that the first six days of Winter, December 21st – December 26th, 4 of the 6 records (67%) have occurred in the last 4 years.

2016 26th 69°

2015 23rd 65°

2013 22nd 68°

2013 21st 69°

This was also the 7th warmest December day on record in Columbus

76° 12-3-1982

73° 12-6-1982

72° 12-10-1971

72° 12-2-1982

70° 12-6-1956

70° 12-5-2001

69° 12-26-2016

This will be the 1st December in 6 years where the average is below normal for the month:

The normal average temperature (high+low/2) is 33.5° for the month.

2015 44.7° (+11.2°)

2014 36.0° (+2.5°)

2013 34.7° (+1.2°)

2012 39.4° (+5.9°)

2011 38.9° (+5.4°)

2010 26.5° (-7.0°)

This December most likely will end up with an average temperature around 30.5° or about 3° below normal. It is crazy, but today alone we will have added almost 1° to our average temperature for the entire month, in just one day.

Is this a sign of anything for the upcoming Winter?

In short, no. Yes, last December we had record temperatures for the month, and we had a 15 day streak to close the month/open January up, and it was a mild Winter. The past few Winters we have had a streak of mild temperatures late in the month of December, and the outcomes of each Winter have been different.

Consider in 2013, we had picked up 1 foot (12″ of snow before the start of Winter just in the month of December. Then we dropped a 69°/68° on the first two days of Winter that year. Then we had 0.7″ of snow to close out the month, then a bitterly cold rest of Winter.

Dec 2013 +1.2° 12.7″ of snow

Jan 2014 -6.8° 17.7″ of snow

Feb 2014 -6.9° 15.9″ of snow

15.9″ of snow Mar 2014 -4.5° 4.5″ of snow

Just enjoy the warm day when we have them, and remember, there will probably be a cold day soon that Mother Nature throws us as payback🙂

