Today was the (abnormally) warmest day of the year

David Mazza By Published: Updated:
12-26-cover

Columbus (WCMH) – Unreal right?  After this horrible December where temperatures at one point were running almost 6 degrees below normal, we took quite a turn today.

 

Marks we hit/broke today:

  • Today was the record high for the date (12-26) with a new high of 69°  (old record was only 62° in 1982, 1889)
  • Today was the warmest December day since 12-21-2013, also 69°
  • Today was most above normal day at +28° (average, high+low/2) since 12-12-2015 (also +28°)
  • Our morning low of 48° was 24° above normal, our high of 69° was 32° above average
  • We haven’t had a similarly far negative departure from normal since 2-24-2015 (high 24°, low -11, average dept. was -28°)
  • It was the warmest afternoon since November 18th (it hit 75°)
  • It was the first record we hit since November 2nd (2016)
  • 1st December record high temp since 12-23-2015 (65°)
  • Today was the 7th warmest December day ever in Columbus (69°)
  • Tied for warmest day in last 2/3rds of Decmeber (after December 10th)
  • Latest 69°+ day on the calendar

12-26-record

 

Is this big warm-up in early Winter/late December that uncommon?

Not really, considering that the first six days of Winter, December 21st – December 26th, 4 of the 6 records (67%) have occurred in the last 4 years.

  • 2016  26th  69°
  • 2015  23rd  65°
  • 2013  22nd  68°
  • 2013  21st  69°

 

This was also the 7th warmest December day on record in Columbus

  • 76°  12-3-1982
  • 73°  12-6-1982
  • 72°  12-10-1971
  • 72°  12-2-1982
  • 70°  12-6-1956
  • 70°  12-5-2001
  • 69°  12-26-2016

 

This will be the 1st December in 6 years where the average is below normal for the month:

The normal average temperature (high+low/2) is 33.5° for the month.

  • 2015  44.7° (+11.2°)
  • 2014  36.0° (+2.5°)
  • 2013  34.7° (+1.2°)
  • 2012  39.4° (+5.9°)
  • 2011  38.9° (+5.4°)
  • 2010  26.5° (-7.0°)

This December most likely will end up with an average temperature around 30.5° or about 3° below normal.   It is crazy, but today alone we will have added almost 1° to our average temperature for the entire month, in just one day.

 

Is this a sign of anything for the upcoming Winter?

In short, no.  Yes, last December we had record temperatures for the month, and we had a 15 day streak to close the month/open January up, and it was a mild Winter.   The past few Winters we have had a streak of mild temperatures late in the month of December, and the outcomes of each Winter have been different.

Consider in 2013, we had picked up 1 foot (12″ of snow before the start of Winter just in the month of December.   Then we dropped a 69°/68° on the first two days of Winter that year.  Then we had 0.7″ of snow to close out the month, then a bitterly cold rest of Winter.

  • Dec 2013  +1.2°  12.7″ of snow
  • Jan 2014  -6.8°  17.7″ of snow
  • Feb 2014  -6.9°  15.9″ of snow
  • Mar 2014  -4.5°  4.5″ of snow

 

Just enjoy the warm day when we have them, and remember, there will probably be a cold day soon that Mother Nature throws us as payback🙂

 

If you ever have questions about record temps, climate, winter, or anything else weather related, email me: dmazza@wcmh.com

 

-Dave

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s