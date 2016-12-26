Tornado warning issued for Fayette County

FAYETTE COUNTY (WCMH) — A tornado warning was issued in Fayette County Monday evening after strong storms swept through the central Ohio region.

At 9:37pm, a line of strong showers that were capable of producing both tornadoes and straight line wind damage were located over Jeffersonville, moving east at 35mph according to the National Weather Service.

The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits about 20 minutes after the alert was issued. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire.

Central Ohio recorded record high temperatures on Monday.