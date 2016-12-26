Woman hands son sippy cup full of wine during traffic stop, police say

nbc4-icon By Published:
floyd

LOVELAND, OH (AP) – Police say an Ohio woman stopped for driving erratically handed her 5-year-old son a sippy cup with wine in it when officers approached her car.

Twenty-seven-year-old Elizabeth Louise Floyd is now charged with driving under the influence and child endangering.

Police say they stopped Floyd after getting a call Friday about a vehicle crossing the double yellow line and hitting a curb in the northeast Cincinnati suburb of Loveland.

They say Floyd acknowledged giving the cup with wine to her son to hold during the traffic stop.

She is scheduled for a Jan. 11 court appearance. A message left Saturday for her attorney was not returned.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s