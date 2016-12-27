Baby receives life-saving liver transplant after only minutes on waiting list

CHICAGO (WCMH) – A five-month-old baby received a life-saving liver transplant before Christmas, after only 40 minutes on the wait list.

WGN-TV reported Daniel McCabe was diagnosed with biliary atresia in July. It’s a rare disorder that causes scarring in the liver and blocks the bile ducts.

“His condition was worsening and becoming dire,” said his mother Melody McCabe.

On December 13, at 10:15am, he was placed on the wait list for a new liver.

“I think it was the best thing for him he was deteriorating fairly rapidly even for this disease. Usually it’s not so fast, but he probably had a more aggressive version and he really needed that liver as soon as possible,” said Dr. Saeed Mohammed.

Just 40 minutes later, the doctor came into the room with good news.

“I’m still in shock from how quickly that was,’ said Melody McCabe.

Just as Daniel’s information was placed into the registry, so was the donor’s.

A small portion of the donor’s liver was given to Daniel. The remainder of the adult-sized liver was given to another patient at another hospital.

The hospital reports Daniel is doing well, but he is expected to be hospitalized for several more weeks.