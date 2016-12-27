Columbus man claims he shot and killed his brother in self defense

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – A man tells Columbus police he shot and killed his brother Monday after an argument escalated to violence.

According to Columbus police, 19-year-old Mohamud Mohamed and his brother, 21-year-old Ali Mohamed were involved in a dispute. At some point, police say Mohamud Mohamed threatened Ali Mohamed with a knife.

At that point, Ali Mohamed shot Mohamud Mohamed in the chest.

Police said Ali Mohamed is a concealed carry license holder and that he fired his weapon in selfe-defense.

Mohamud Mohamed was taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition. He died later that night.

No charges have been filed.

Police say this is the 106th homicide in Columbus in 2016.