Girl gets gift of doll with matching prosthetic legs

BAKERSFIELD, CA (WCMH) – A California girl who has been battling two rare and deadly diseases got a Christmas gift she was dreaming about, a doll made to look just like her.

When she was just two years old, Faith Wilson was rushed to the hospital and diagnosed with spinal meningitis and meningococcal Toxemia. Both of her legs had to be amputated.

“She was laying there and she was already starting to swell and her legs were already black, and her feet were already black,” Raylene Wilson, Faith’s mother told KBAK. “They told me they were airlifting her to children’s hospital. We ended up being at the hospital for over a month, and I never left.”

Adjusting to life without legs was a struggle for Faith, especially after she was bullied at school.

“It was a big fight to get her to walk. It was very very hard. She didn’t want to. It hurt,” Raylene said.

That’s when Faith’s uncle, a fellow amputee, came in to help. Matthew Barton lost his legs after a motorcycle accident. He became Faith’s coach and encouraged her to walk with her prosthetic legs.

This Christmas, KBAK reported that Faith had been asking for an American Girl doll who looked like her, with two prosthetic legs.

With the help of a company called A Step Ahead Prosthetics, her dream came true in time for Christmas.