Hatchimals not hatching? Customers report defects in popular Christmas toy

The hottest toy of the holidays may not be all it’s cracked up to be.

Spin Master’s Hatchimals, an interactive toy that hatches from a plastic egg, is facing criticism from parents who had problems hatching the product in the days after Christmas according to a report by NBC News.

Customers complained on social media that the Hatchimal took hours to hatch, if it hatched at all.

Spin Master did not immediately respond to a request for comment to NBC News, but urged customers on Twitter to direct message the company for assistance or to contact its customer service number. Consumers complained that they spent hours waiting on the phone for service, with some not getting any reply.

The toy sold for upward of $250 on eBay prior to the holidays. It retails for about $50.

