New Year’s Day weather in Columbus

Columbus (WCMH) – We are just a few days away from the start of the new year, and its always fun to look at what kind of weather we can expect for New Year’s Day.

Below is the climatology for Columbus for New Year’s Day (January 1st)

Warmest temp: 67° (1952)

Lowest temp: -6° (1968)

Warmest low: 47° (1930)

Coldest high: 8° (1928)

Highest rain: 1.28″ (1948)

Highest snow: 5.2″ (1964)

Total precip: 14.03″

Total snow: 23.6″

Below are the number of occurrences of high and low temperatures in certain temperature ranges:

Notice the most common highs are in the 30s, and lows in the 20s, normal is 37°/23°

Below is the 138 history of highs temps for January 1st:

Below is the 138 history of low temps for January 1st:

Below is the 138 year history of precip. for January 1st:

Below is the 131 year history for snowfall for January 1st:

If you have any questions about climatology, high temps, low temps, rainfall, snowfall, or any other weather, email me: dmazza@wcmh.com

-Dave