Ohio man charged for false report of kidnapped girl

SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio (AP) – Police say a northeastern Ohio man falsely reported his young daughter was kidnapped in a parking lot, prompting an Amber Alert and investigation until officers determined the child doesn’t exist.

South Euclid police say a 23-year-old Lakewood man called 911 Friday evening and said two men abducted his 6-year-old daughter at a Walmart. He described the men and their vehicle, and police issued a picture of a suspect. Police eventually found inconsistencies in the caller’s story, determined it was a hoax and canceled the alert.

WJW-TV reports investigators aren’t sure of his motive.

Officer Joe Di Lillo tells WJW it’s troubling because police dropped other duties to search for the girl.

The man has been charged with obstructing official business. It wasn’t immediately clear whether he has an attorney.

