Olentangy Orange’s marching band to perform at Peach Bowl events

LEWIS CENTER, OH (WCMH) — Olentangy Orange High School’s Marching Band is preparing for a big honor: They’re getting to march at events leading up to the 2016 Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl this Saturday in Atlanta, Georgia.

The Marching Pioneers are leaving Wednesday from Lewis Center, Ohio to participate in various Peach Bowl game activities.

The Pioneer drumline, composed of 38 percussionists, will perform at 4:00pm Wednesday at the College Football Hall of Fame.

The entire Marching Band will entertain the corporate employees at Chick-fil-A’s Headquarters on Dec. 30th. They’ll also appear in the the Peach Bowl Parade, Mass Band Show at the Peach Bowl Fan Experience on New Year’s Eve.

Previously, the band has performed at the Indianapolis 500 and the Chicago Thanksgiving Day Parade.

The Peach Bowl features the University of Alabama Crimson Tide and Washington University Huskies and is one of two BCS national title semifinal games.