People from different faiths continue to support Buddhist Temple after fire

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – It’s been almost a year since the Columbus Karma Thegsum Chöling Buddhist Temple burned down back in January.

Currently, the temple still has no permanent home, but it’s led to several other religious organizations and non-profits opening their doors to them.

“There seems to be a lot of stress in our culture right now for all kinds of reasons… a lot of people fighting with each other about ideas,” said Columbus KTC board member Eric Weinberg.

But, that’s not what’s happening after this fire.

“It’s one of those strange things where maybe a great difficulty is leading to some great good,” said Weinberg. “That’s what I want people to know, that good is out here, so let’s participate in that.”

Churches, a synagogue, even an art gallery is offering their support after the blaze took away their temple.

“We live in a really great place and if we reach out to each other and help each other, amazing, wonderful, good things can happen and we’re all capable of that regardless of what we believe in or what we think,” said Weinberg.

One of the places offering space to them is the Trinity Episcopal Church in downtown Columbus.

“Our director Dick Burnett offered whatever we could do to be of service to them,” said junior warden of the church Rhoda Allen. “If that did not happen at Trinity I probably would not be at Trinity, because I believe in the combination of different religions.”

Currently, Weinberg leads weekly meditation at the church on Wednesday’s.

Allen said it’s important to be understanding and appreciative of other beliefs.

“We can’t be so sure that were the only one that’s right, when surely we’re not,” she said. “You learn more you enrich yourself and if you can and enrich yourself, maybe you can enrich others.”

The man accused of setting the temple on fire was in court on Tuesday. Ronnie Lee Carroll Jr., 19, is being charged with five counts of arson and one count of aggravated arson. Besides the temple, investigators said he set a rash of destructive fires at numerous locations. His bond was set at $300,000.

“We are rebuilding and I’m hoping that he can rebuild his life too,” said Weinberg.

The Columbus KTC hopes to start rebuilding in the spring. They’ve been at that location on S. Grubb Street since 1990.

Here is an artist rendering of what new temple will look like:

Several other churches and organization have also opened their doors to the temple, including Congregation Tifereth Israel, where the Columbus KTC currently has their weekly services.