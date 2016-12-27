Reactions to Carrie Fisher death: ‘#Devastated,’ Hamill says

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Carrie Fisher died Tuesday at age 60. She had been taken to the hospital on Friday after going into cardiac arrest on a flight from London to Los Angeles.

Here are reactions to Tuesday’s death of the actress who was immortalized as Princess Leia in Star Wars:

“no words #Devastated” — Mark Hamill, on Twitter

“There are no words for this loss. Carrie was the brightest light in every room she entered. I will miss her dearly.” — Peter Mayhew, who played Chewbacca in “Star Wars,” on Twitter.

There are no words for this loss. Carrie was the brightest light in every room she entered. I will miss her dearly. pic.twitter.com/GgIeYGeMt9 — Peter Mayhew (@TheWookieeRoars) December 27, 2016

“Thank you to everyone who has embraced the gifts and talents of my beloved and amazing daughter. I am grateful for your thoughts and prayers that are now guiding her to her next stop. Love Carries Mother” — Debbie Reynolds, on Facebook

“Carrie was one-of-a-kind.brilliant, original. Funny and emotionally fearless. She lived her life, bravely…My thoughts are with her daughter Billie, her Mother Debbie, her brother Todd, and her many friends. We will all miss her.” — Harrison Ford, in a statement

“Carrie and I have been friends most of our adult lives. She was extremely smart; a talented actress, writer and comedienne with a very colorful personality that everyone loved. In Star Wars she was our great and powerful princess — feisty, wise and full of hope in a role that was more difficult than most people might think.” — George Lucas, in a statement

“Carrie Fisher was one-of-a-kind, a true character who shared her talent and her truth with us all with her trademark wit and irreverence. Millions fell in love with her as the indomitable Princess Leia; she will always have a special place in the hearts of Star Wars fans as well as all of us who were lucky enough to know her personally.” — Bob Iger, chairman and chief executive officer, The Walt Disney Company, in a statement

“When I was a young man, Carrie Fisher she was the most beautiful creature I had ever seen. She turned out to be witty and bright as well.” — Steve Martin, on Twitter

“I’m deeply saddened to learn of the death of Carrie Fisher. I will miss our banterings. A wonderful talent & light has been extinguished.”— William Shatner, on Twitter

I'm deeply saddened to learn of the death of Carrie Fisher. I will miss our banterings. A wonderful talent & light has been extinguished. — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) December 27, 2016

“She was a beautiful spirit and a light that has dimmed too soon. … What a sad way to end the year.” — SAG-AFTRA President Gabrielle Carteris, in a statement

“Carrie Fisher didn’t make it. I am so terribly sorry, and send my sincere condolences to her family, friends and fans all around the world.” — Bette Midler, on Twitter

“I thought I had got what I wanted under the tree. I didn’t. In spite of so many thoughts and prayers from so many. I am very, very sad.” — Anthony Daniels, on Twitter.

“I’m deeply saddened at the news of Carrie’s passing. She was a dear friend, whom I greatly respected and admired. The force is dark today!” — Billy Dee Williams, on Twitter.

“@CarriefFisher was a brilliant writer, actor, and friend. She was so much fun. I can’t believe she’s gone.” — Ellen DeGeneres, on Twitter.

.@CarriefFisher was a brilliant writer, actor, and friend. She was so much fun. I can't believe she's gone. https://t.co/wpxGvBWA0b — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) December 27, 2016

“Carrie Fisher has passed, she was funnier&smarter than anyone had the right to be. Sail On Silver Girl.” — Whoopi Goldberg, on Twitter.

"She was Princess Leia to the world but a special friend to all of us. We will miss her dearly." -Kathleen Kennedy https://t.co/E96OuqnFQL pic.twitter.com/lr0rm0sRxc — Star Wars (@starwars) December 27, 2016

PHOTOS: Remembering Carrie Fisher View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Carrie Fisher, 16-year-old daughter of Debbie Reynolds and Eddie Fisher, says it's a hassle to be judged as the daughter of celebrities. But being Debbie Reynolds' daughter admittedly has helped her get her present job in the chorus of "Irene," in which her mother stars on Broadway. She is pictured in New York, May 2, 1973. (AP Photo/Jerry Mosey) American actress Carrie Fisher, star of the movie "The Empire Strikes Back," sequel to the record-breaking "Star Wars" epic, cuddles up to a Stormtrooper in a London park, May 23, 1980. They were in London to promote the movie. (AP Photo/Dave Caulkin) Actress Carrie Fisher, 16, daughter of Debbie Reynolds and Eddie Fisher, poses in New York City on May 2, 1973. (AP Photo) FILE - This May 2, 1973 file photo shows Carrie Fisher, the 16-year-old daughter of Debbie Reynolds and Eddie Fisher, in the back garden of the house on the East Side of New York where she lives with her mother. On Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016, a publicist says Fisher has died at the age of 60. (AP Photo/Jerry Mosey, File) Actress Joanne Woodward (right) and Carrie Fisher, 20, the daughter of Debbie Reynolds and singer Eddie Fisher in London on Jan. 13, 1977 during rehearsals for Laurence Olivier?s production for Granada TV of ?Come Back, Little Sheba? by William Inge. It is the fourth play in an on-going series produced by Laurence Olivier for the British TV network, ?The Best Play of the Year 19--.? (AP Photo) Singer-composer Paul Simon and actress Carrie Fisher leave the Cathedral of St. John the Devine in New York City, March 11, 1982, after a memorial service for comedian John Belushi. Belushi was found dead in a Los Angeles hotel friday. (AP Photo/Marty Lederhandler) Harrison Ford, as Han Solo of Star Wars with Carrie Fisher in the filming of the CBS-TV special The Star Wars Holiday Nov. 13, 1978. Ford says he leaves the singing in the special to Carrie, who is the daughter of Eddie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds. The film will also feature many special effects not seen on the original movie. (AP Photo/George Brich) FILE - In this Oct. 5, 1978 photo, from left, actors Harrison Ford, Anthony Daniels, Carrie Fisher and Peter Mayhew take a break from filming a television special in Los Angeles to be telecast during the holidays. On Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016, a publicist says Fisher has died at the age of 60. (AP Photo/George Brich, File) FILE - In this Nov. 13, 1978 file photo, Harrison Ford talks with Carrie Fisher during a break in the filming of the CBS-TV special "The Star Wars Holiday" in Los Angeles. On Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016, a publicist says Fisher has died at the age of 60. (AP Photo/George Brich, File) Characters from the film "Star Wars" join writer and director George Lucas, left, Carrie Fisher, center, and Mark Hamill at the world premiere of "Star Wars Special Edition" Saturday, Jan. 18, 1997, in the Westwood section of Los Angeles. The movie was first released 20 years ago. (AP Photo/Rene Macura) Carrie Fisher, left, holds up a tiny Princess Leah doll before going into the world premiere of Star Wars Special Edition with her friend Sharon Stone, right, in the Westwood section of Los Angeles on Saturday, Jan. 18, 1997. Fisher played the character of Princess Leah in the movie which was first released 20 years ago. (AP Photo/Rene Macura) FILE - This Sept. 14, 1990 file photo shows actress and author Carrie Fisher in Beverly Hills, Calif. On Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016, a publicist says Fisher has died at the age of 60. (AP Photo/Julie Markes, File) Author Carrie Fisher autographs her new book "The Best Awful" at a promotional event in London, Friday, Feb. 20, 2004. The former "Star Wars" actress and daughter of actress Debbie Reynolds and singer Eddie Fisher, is best known for her international bestseller "Postcards from the Edge." (AP Photo/John D McHugh) Original "Star Wars" cast member Carrie Fisher speaks with the media before entering a showing of Star Wars: Episode III-Revenge of the Sith," Thursday, May 12, 2005, at the Uptown Theater in Washington. (AP Photo/Stephen J. Boitano) Debbie Reynolds, left, and Carrie Fisher arrive at the Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards on Saturday Sept. 10, 2011 in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Actress Carrie Fisher poses for photographers on the red carpet before Comedy Central's "Roast of William Shatner," Sunday, Aug. 13, 2006, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Rene Macura) Carrie Fisher arrives at the Governors Awards at the Dolby Ballroom on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2015, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Carrie Fisher arrives at the 2011 NewNowNext Awards, Thursday, April 7, 2011, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Carrie Fisher poses for photographers with a dog upon arrival at the European premiere of the film 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens ' in London, Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2015. (Photo by Joel Ryan/Invision/AP) Actress Carrie Fisher attends a special screening of, "Bright Lights: Starring Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds", at Alice Tully Hall on Monday, Oct. 10, 2016, in New York. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP) FILE - In this Sunday, Jan. 25, 2015 file photo, Carrie Fisher presents the life achievement award on stage at the 21st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. On Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016, a publicist said Fisher has died at the age of 60. (Photo by Vince Bucci/Invision/AP, File)

PHOTOS: Remembering Carrie Fisher x Thumbnails Gallery Carrie Fisher, 16-year-old daughter of Debbie Reynolds and Eddie Fisher, says it's a hassle to be judged as the daughter of celebrities. But being Debbie Reynolds' daughter admittedly has helped her get her present job in the chorus of "Irene," in which her mother stars on Broadway. She is pictured in New York, May 2, 1973. (AP Photo/Jerry Mosey) American actress Carrie Fisher, star of the movie "The Empire Strikes Back," sequel to the record-breaking "Star Wars" epic, cuddles up to a Stormtrooper in a London park, May 23, 1980. They were in London to promote the movie. (AP Photo/Dave Caulkin) Actress Carrie Fisher, 16, daughter of Debbie Reynolds and Eddie Fisher, poses in New York City on May 2, 1973. (AP Photo) FILE - This May 2, 1973 file photo shows Carrie Fisher, the 16-year-old daughter of Debbie Reynolds and Eddie Fisher, in the back garden of the house on the East Side of New York where she lives with her mother. On Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016, a publicist says Fisher has died at the age of 60. (AP Photo/Jerry Mosey, File) Actress Joanne Woodward (right) and Carrie Fisher, 20, the daughter of Debbie Reynolds and singer Eddie Fisher in London on Jan. 13, 1977 during rehearsals for Laurence Olivier?s production for Granada TV of ?Come Back, Little Sheba? by William Inge. It is the fourth play in an on-going series produced by Laurence Olivier for the British TV network, ?The Best Play of the Year 19--.? (AP Photo) Singer-composer Paul Simon and actress Carrie Fisher leave the Cathedral of St. John the Devine in New York City, March 11, 1982, after a memorial service for comedian John Belushi. Belushi was found dead in a Los Angeles hotel friday. (AP Photo/Marty Lederhandler) Harrison Ford, as Han Solo of Star Wars with Carrie Fisher in the filming of the CBS-TV special The Star Wars Holiday Nov. 13, 1978. Ford says he leaves the singing in the special to Carrie, who is the daughter of Eddie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds. The film will also feature many special effects not seen on the original movie. (AP Photo/George Brich) FILE - In this Oct. 5, 1978 photo, from left, actors Harrison Ford, Anthony Daniels, Carrie Fisher and Peter Mayhew take a break from filming a television special in Los Angeles to be telecast during the holidays. On Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016, a publicist says Fisher has died at the age of 60. (AP Photo/George Brich, File) FILE - In this Nov. 13, 1978 file photo, Harrison Ford talks with Carrie Fisher during a break in the filming of the CBS-TV special "The Star Wars Holiday" in Los Angeles. On Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016, a publicist says Fisher has died at the age of 60. (AP Photo/George Brich, File) Characters from the film "Star Wars" join writer and director George Lucas, left, Carrie Fisher, center, and Mark Hamill at the world premiere of "Star Wars Special Edition" Saturday, Jan. 18, 1997, in the Westwood section of Los Angeles. The movie was first released 20 years ago. (AP Photo/Rene Macura) Carrie Fisher, left, holds up a tiny Princess Leah doll before going into the world premiere of Star Wars Special Edition with her friend Sharon Stone, right, in the Westwood section of Los Angeles on Saturday, Jan. 18, 1997. Fisher played the character of Princess Leah in the movie which was first released 20 years ago. (AP Photo/Rene Macura) FILE - This Sept. 14, 1990 file photo shows actress and author Carrie Fisher in Beverly Hills, Calif. On Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016, a publicist says Fisher has died at the age of 60. (AP Photo/Julie Markes, File) Author Carrie Fisher autographs her new book "The Best Awful" at a promotional event in London, Friday, Feb. 20, 2004. The former "Star Wars" actress and daughter of actress Debbie Reynolds and singer Eddie Fisher, is best known for her international bestseller "Postcards from the Edge." (AP Photo/John D McHugh) Original "Star Wars" cast member Carrie Fisher speaks with the media before entering a showing of Star Wars: Episode III-Revenge of the Sith," Thursday, May 12, 2005, at the Uptown Theater in Washington. (AP Photo/Stephen J. Boitano) Debbie Reynolds, left, and Carrie Fisher arrive at the Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards on Saturday Sept. 10, 2011 in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Actress Carrie Fisher poses for photographers on the red carpet before Comedy Central's "Roast of William Shatner," Sunday, Aug. 13, 2006, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Rene Macura) Carrie Fisher arrives at the Governors Awards at the Dolby Ballroom on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2015, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Carrie Fisher arrives at the 2011 NewNowNext Awards, Thursday, April 7, 2011, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Carrie Fisher poses for photographers with a dog upon arrival at the European premiere of the film 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens ' in London, Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2015. (Photo by Joel Ryan/Invision/AP) Actress Carrie Fisher attends a special screening of, "Bright Lights: Starring Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds", at Alice Tully Hall on Monday, Oct. 10, 2016, in New York. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP) FILE - In this Sunday, Jan. 25, 2015 file photo, Carrie Fisher presents the life achievement award on stage at the 21st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. On Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016, a publicist said Fisher has died at the age of 60. (Photo by Vince Bucci/Invision/AP, File) Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window) Carrie Fisher, 16-year-old daughter of Debbie Reynolds and Eddie Fisher, says it's a hassle to be judged as the daughter of celebrities. But being Debbie Reynolds' daughter admittedly has helped her get her present job in the chorus of "Irene," in which her mother stars on Broadway. She is pictured in New York, May 2, 1973. (AP Photo/Jerry Mosey) American actress Carrie Fisher, star of the movie "The Empire Strikes Back," sequel to the record-breaking "Star Wars" epic, cuddles up to a Stormtrooper in a London park, May 23, 1980. They were in London to promote the movie. (AP Photo/Dave Caulkin) Actress Carrie Fisher, 16, daughter of Debbie Reynolds and Eddie Fisher, poses in New York City on May 2, 1973. (AP Photo) FILE - This May 2, 1973 file photo shows Carrie Fisher, the 16-year-old daughter of Debbie Reynolds and Eddie Fisher, in the back garden of the house on the East Side of New York where she lives with her mother. On Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016, a publicist says Fisher has died at the age of 60. (AP Photo/Jerry Mosey, File) Actress Joanne Woodward (right) and Carrie Fisher, 20, the daughter of Debbie Reynolds and singer Eddie Fisher in London on Jan. 13, 1977 during rehearsals for Laurence Olivier?s production for Granada TV of ?Come Back, Little Sheba? by William Inge. It is the fourth play in an on-going series produced by Laurence Olivier for the British TV network, ?The Best Play of the Year 19--.? (AP Photo) Singer-composer Paul Simon and actress Carrie Fisher leave the Cathedral of St. John the Devine in New York City, March 11, 1982, after a memorial service for comedian John Belushi. Belushi was found dead in a Los Angeles hotel friday. (AP Photo/Marty Lederhandler) Harrison Ford, as Han Solo of Star Wars with Carrie Fisher in the filming of the CBS-TV special The Star Wars Holiday Nov. 13, 1978. Ford says he leaves the singing in the special to Carrie, who is the daughter of Eddie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds. The film will also feature many special effects not seen on the original movie. (AP Photo/George Brich) FILE - In this Oct. 5, 1978 photo, from left, actors Harrison Ford, Anthony Daniels, Carrie Fisher and Peter Mayhew take a break from filming a television special in Los Angeles to be telecast during the holidays. On Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016, a publicist says Fisher has died at the age of 60. (AP Photo/George Brich, File) FILE - In this Nov. 13, 1978 file photo, Harrison Ford talks with Carrie Fisher during a break in the filming of the CBS-TV special "The Star Wars Holiday" in Los Angeles. On Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016, a publicist says Fisher has died at the age of 60. (AP Photo/George Brich, File) Characters from the film "Star Wars" join writer and director George Lucas, left, Carrie Fisher, center, and Mark Hamill at the world premiere of "Star Wars Special Edition" Saturday, Jan. 18, 1997, in the Westwood section of Los Angeles. The movie was first released 20 years ago. (AP Photo/Rene Macura) Carrie Fisher, left, holds up a tiny Princess Leah doll before going into the world premiere of Star Wars Special Edition with her friend Sharon Stone, right, in the Westwood section of Los Angeles on Saturday, Jan. 18, 1997. Fisher played the character of Princess Leah in the movie which was first released 20 years ago. (AP Photo/Rene Macura) FILE - This Sept. 14, 1990 file photo shows actress and author Carrie Fisher in Beverly Hills, Calif. On Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016, a publicist says Fisher has died at the age of 60. (AP Photo/Julie Markes, File) Author Carrie Fisher autographs her new book "The Best Awful" at a promotional event in London, Friday, Feb. 20, 2004. The former "Star Wars" actress and daughter of actress Debbie Reynolds and singer Eddie Fisher, is best known for her international bestseller "Postcards from the Edge." (AP Photo/John D McHugh) Original "Star Wars" cast member Carrie Fisher speaks with the media before entering a showing of Star Wars: Episode III-Revenge of the Sith," Thursday, May 12, 2005, at the Uptown Theater in Washington. (AP Photo/Stephen J. Boitano) Debbie Reynolds, left, and Carrie Fisher arrive at the Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards on Saturday Sept. 10, 2011 in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Actress Carrie Fisher poses for photographers on the red carpet before Comedy Central's "Roast of William Shatner," Sunday, Aug. 13, 2006, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Rene Macura) Carrie Fisher arrives at the Governors Awards at the Dolby Ballroom on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2015, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Carrie Fisher arrives at the 2011 NewNowNext Awards, Thursday, April 7, 2011, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Carrie Fisher poses for photographers with a dog upon arrival at the European premiere of the film 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens ' in London, Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2015. (Photo by Joel Ryan/Invision/AP) Actress Carrie Fisher attends a special screening of, "Bright Lights: Starring Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds", at Alice Tully Hall on Monday, Oct. 10, 2016, in New York. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP) FILE - In this Sunday, Jan. 25, 2015 file photo, Carrie Fisher presents the life achievement award on stage at the 21st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. On Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016, a publicist said Fisher has died at the age of 60. (Photo by Vince Bucci/Invision/AP, File)