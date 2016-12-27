Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher dies at 60

Carrie Fisher, 16-year-old daughter of Debbie Reynolds and Eddie Fisher, says it's a hassle to be judged as the daughter of celebrities. But being Debbie Reynolds' daughter admittedly has helped her get her present job in the chorus of "Irene," in which her mother stars on Broadway. She is pictured in New York, May 2, 1973. (AP Photo/Jerry Mosey)

American actress Carrie Fisher, star of the movie "The Empire Strikes Back," sequel to the record-breaking "Star Wars" epic, cuddles up to a Stormtrooper in a London park, May 23, 1980. They were in London to promote the movie. (AP Photo/Dave Caulkin)

Actress Carrie Fisher, 16, daughter of Debbie Reynolds and Eddie Fisher, poses in New York City on May 2, 1973. (AP Photo)

Actress Joanne Woodward (right) and Carrie Fisher, 20, the daughter of Debbie Reynolds and singer Eddie Fisher in London on Jan. 13, 1977 during rehearsals for Laurence Olivier?s production for Granada TV of ?Come Back, Little Sheba? by William Inge. It is the fourth play in an on-going series produced by Laurence Olivier for the British TV network, ?The Best Play of the Year 19--.? (AP Photo)

Singer-composer Paul Simon and actress Carrie Fisher leave the Cathedral of St. John the Devine in New York City, March 11, 1982, after a memorial service for comedian John Belushi. Belushi was found dead in a Los Angeles hotel friday. (AP Photo/Marty Lederhandler)

Harrison Ford, as Han Solo of Star Wars with Carrie Fisher in the filming of the CBS-TV special The Star Wars Holiday Nov. 13, 1978. Ford says he leaves the singing in the special to Carrie, who is the daughter of Eddie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds. The film will also feature many special effects not seen on the original movie. (AP Photo/George Brich)

Characters from the film "Star Wars" join writer and director George Lucas, left, Carrie Fisher, center, and Mark Hamill at the world premiere of "Star Wars Special Edition" Saturday, Jan. 18, 1997, in the Westwood section of Los Angeles. The movie was first released 20 years ago. (AP Photo/Rene Macura)

Carrie Fisher, left, holds up a tiny Princess Leah doll before going into the world premiere of Star Wars Special Edition with her friend Sharon Stone, right, in the Westwood section of Los Angeles on Saturday, Jan. 18, 1997. Fisher played the character of Princess Leah in the movie which was first released 20 years ago. (AP Photo/Rene Macura)

Author Carrie Fisher autographs her new book "The Best Awful" at a promotional event in London, Friday, Feb. 20, 2004. The former "Star Wars" actress and daughter of actress Debbie Reynolds and singer Eddie Fisher, is best known for her international bestseller "Postcards from the Edge." (AP Photo/John D McHugh)

Original "Star Wars" cast member Carrie Fisher speaks with the media before entering a showing of Star Wars: Episode III-Revenge of the Sith," Thursday, May 12, 2005, at the Uptown Theater in Washington. (AP Photo/Stephen J. Boitano)

Debbie Reynolds, left, and Carrie Fisher arrive at the Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards on Saturday Sept. 10, 2011 in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Actress Carrie Fisher poses for photographers on the red carpet before Comedy Central's "Roast of William Shatner," Sunday, Aug. 13, 2006, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Rene Macura)

Carrie Fisher arrives at the Governors Awards at the Dolby Ballroom on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2015, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Carrie Fisher arrives at the 2011 NewNowNext Awards, Thursday, April 7, 2011, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Carrie Fisher poses for photographers with a dog upon arrival at the European premiere of the film 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens ' in London, Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2015. (Photo by Joel Ryan/Invision/AP)