Teen accused of setting fire to Columbus Buddhist Temple to appear in court

nbc4-icon By Published:
temple-arrest-cover-vid

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The man accused of setting several fires on the city’s west side, including one at a Buddhist temple, is scheduled to be arraigned on Tuesday.

According to Franklin County Prosecutor Ron O’Brien, Ronnie Lee Carroll, Jr., set fire to the Karma Thegsum Choling Temple.

The January fire destroyed the place of worship.

Investigators said they have also linked Carroll to a handful of other fires in the area.

Carroll is charged with five counts of arson, one count of aggravated arson and one count of vandalism.

“This is another example demonstrating how when we all work together as a community we can make Columbus safer for everyone,” said Columbus Division of Fire Chief Kevin O’Connor.  “Without the assistance of all the citizens of our great city, we would not have been able to identify the suspect and solve these serious crimes in our community.”

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s