Teen accused of setting fire to Columbus Buddhist Temple to appear in court

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The man accused of setting several fires on the city’s west side, including one at a Buddhist temple, is scheduled to be arraigned on Tuesday.

According to Franklin County Prosecutor Ron O’Brien, Ronnie Lee Carroll, Jr., set fire to the Karma Thegsum Choling Temple.

The January fire destroyed the place of worship.

Investigators said they have also linked Carroll to a handful of other fires in the area.

Carroll is charged with five counts of arson, one count of aggravated arson and one count of vandalism.

“This is another example demonstrating how when we all work together as a community we can make Columbus safer for everyone,” said Columbus Division of Fire Chief Kevin O’Connor. “Without the assistance of all the citizens of our great city, we would not have been able to identify the suspect and solve these serious crimes in our community.”