Top Spots: 10 places to ring in the new year in style

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ringing in the New Year the right way doesn’t need to involve traveling to bigger cities like Chicago or even trying to get to Times Square in New York City. Columbus has plenty of amazing parties so you can party like it’s 2017 in style.

First Night Columbus

If family friendly celebrations are more your style, you won’t want to miss First Night Columbus at COSI. The fun begins at 5:30 and goes until midnight. Now in its 21st year, First Night Columbus has live entertainment, activities and fun for all ages, all safe and substance-free. Tickets are just $10 through Dec. 30 and $15 if purchased on Dec. 31.

New Year’s Eve at Shadowbox Live

If you want a rockin’ good time, New Year’s Eve at Shadowbox Live is the place for you. The evening comes with a dinner banquet, two hours of live music, dancing, party favors, a cash bar and a champagne toast. Tickets are $100. You can get a discount for two using the “NYE” promo code.

Ring in the New Year at Hyatt Regency

If you’re looking for something that includes a range of party experiences, check out the NYE party at the Hyatt Regency in downtown Columbus. With live entertainers like Radio Tokyo, Shucking Bubba Deluxe, Soul Kitch’n, Christ Logsdon, Brad Moore and DJ Marino Monaco, you’re sure to be rocking out. There are packages available for party only, overnight packages and VIP overnight packages.

NYE Party Columbus at Renaissance Hotel

Want the complete party experience at the city’s largest ballroom? Head over to the NYE party at the Renaissance Hotel! They still have general admission tickets available for a night of high-energy dancing, drinks, hors d’oeuvres and much more. Plus you can catch the Buckeyes take on Clemson on the big screen starting at 7:30pm!

New Year’s Eve Masquerade Ball at Camelot Cellars

Camelot’s NYE party is making quite the name for itself. Now in its sixth year, the city-famous event benefits Fashion Week Columbus. Local models will be showcasing local designers with a mini-runway show inspired by Old Hollywood. You can have some photo booth fun, enjoy live music, eat some delicious hors d’oeuvres and get your drink on. You must enter with a mask, so bring your own or have one painted on at Camelot.

Big Bang Columbus – New Year’s Eve

Start 2017 off with a bang at the Big Bang Columbus! Enjoy all-request dueling pianos and dance, sing and laugh 2016 away. There are three different reservation options, so no matter our budget, you can enjoy drinks, dancing, music, party favors and a champagne toast at midnight.

New Year’s Eve 2017 at Big Room Bar

If you’re looking for a more alternative scene, head over to the bar with a radio problem. Check out The Cordial Sins, Playing to Vapors and Souther as they rock the year away. Plus watch the big game while enjoying some free chicken wings during the Fiesta Bowl and free appetizers all night and a champagne toast at midnight. Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 day of show.

New Year’s Eve at A & R Music Bar

Ring in 2017 with another alternative scene option at the A & R Music Bar! You’ll have a blast watching performances by Zoo Trippin’, Cadaver Dogs and The Worn Flints. Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 day of show.

New Year’s Eve 2017 at The Bluestone

After an awesome NYE party last year, The Bluestone is doing it again! This year, Love and Theft will be performing. Tickets for three different levels of experience are still available, so whether you just want to see the concert, join the after party or get a VIP experience for a table of four, make sure you get your tickets today.

NYE Crawl ‘Til the Ball Drops

Maybe spending the entire evening at one venue isn’t for you. If that’s the case, grab your friends and join the Crawl ‘Til the Ball Drops. You’ll be in for an epic night of bar hopping checking out the best bars in Columbus. Plus, you’ll get a complimentary holiday cup that you can refill at every stop. Tickets for the crawl are $10 and registration is required. Drink prices will vary by venue.