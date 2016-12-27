Report of shots fired from car leads to east Columbus police chase

COLUMBUS (WCMH)– Columbus Police say two people were transported to local hospitals and one person was arrested following a police chase Tuesday morning.

Columbus police started pursuing the car around 1:30 am. An officer driving on E 5th Avenue saw a passenger in the car holding a gun out the window and firing into the air. When they tried to pull them over, the car fled.

The chase ended around 1:33 am just west of the intersection of South Hamilton Road and East 5th Avenue, when the vehicle being chased lost control around a curve and went off the roadway and into the treeline.

The car then caught on fire, requiring extra medics and fire equipment to be called to the scene. A sergeant on scene said officers pulled the driver and passenger out of the car to safety. That is when remaining ammo in the vehicle started to “pop off,” according to the sergeant.

Both of the people transported were from the suspect car and in stable condition. No officers were hurt in the incident.

The sergeant on scene said they will be charged with felony fleeing and possibly discharging a weapon.

Hamilton Road and 5th Avenue were briefly closed while the scene was investigated.